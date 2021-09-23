Best streaming movies (outside the MCU) by Anthony Mackie

The new Captain America turns 43 today. Here are five streaming titles from an important and varied career.

Looking forward to seeing him wear the costume of Captain America in the next standalone made official by Marvel Studios we want to celebrate the career of Anthony Mackie outside the cinecomic universe. The actor who turns 43 today has in fact put together over the years a filmography of enormous depth, so much so that he participated with substantial roles in two films capable of triumphing at the Oscars. Before becoming a star thanks to the role of Falcon in the so-called MCU, Anthony Mackie has made a series of feature films that testify to his far-sightedness as an interpreter, as well as the desire to investigate through his work some of the most important historical, social and civil contradictions that America has experienced and is unfortunately still experiencing. So here are five of you streaming movies representing the best of Anthony Mackie’s career outside of Disney / Marvel-produced blockbusters. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming movies starring Anthony Mackie

8 Mile

Million Dollar Baby

Half Nelson

The Hurt Locker

The courage of the truth

8 Mile (2002)

The first role of a certain consistency aiva thanks to Curtis Hanson, who chooses Mackie as the leader of the group of rappers against which he must confront Eminem in his battle to establish himself on stage. Directed with remarkable precision, 8 Mile reveals itself to be a portentous melodrama on the Detroit urban scene, recounting the state of decadence of the city through the elegant images of Rodrigo Prieto. Truly excellent film, solid and full of humanity. Very good protagonist, excellent supporting actors, the song from Oscar Lose Yourself. It would have deserved other reports. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

As the bully boxer who trains in the gym run by Clint Eastwood, Anthony Mackie helps to create a chiaroscuro melodrama that surprisingly won four Oscars including best film and direction, defeating the all-time favorite The Aviator from Martin Scorsese. But Million Dollar Baby unlike the other, he has a painful and beating heart, which tells of existences on the margins and people who fight against everything for their own affirmation. Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman and Eastwood himself make up a wonderful trio of actors, capable of elevating the film to excellence. Not Eastwood’s best film in our opinion, but equally of absolute value. Available on Apple Itunes, Netflix.

Half Nelson (2005)

Still a negative role, that of the drug dealer brother of the young student who is helped by the professor Ryan Gosling, to the best interpretation of his career, at least until today. Directed by Ryan Fleck and scripted together with Anna Boden, Half Nelson it is one of the best American independent films of the last decade, capable of empathically showing characters that are anything but obvious, if not downright problematic. With a protagonist of enormous stature. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Hurt Locker: Trailer of the film directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Still a major role in the war thriller directed by Kathryn Bigelow that defeats Avatar and wins the Academy Award for Best Picture and Direction, the first time for a woman. A very tense and powerful film in staging, with a Jeremy Renner extraordinary protagonist to personify the hidden and dangerous impulses of a soldier who is too dedicated to his duty. The Hurt Locker it shakes, excites, makes you think and feel the pain and disorientation of the characters. One of the best war movies of our time. If not the best. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix.

The Courage of Truth (2018)

The Courage of Truth: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

A small but fundamental participation in one of the most important and heartfelt teen-movies of recent years, an operation studied with painstaking care to make viewers aware of the racial question at the time of social media and wider public opinion. Taken from the beautiful book by Angie Thomas, The courage of the truth has as its protagonist an intense one Amandla Stenberg and as a support the charisma of Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Common and precisely Anthony Mackie. Heartfelt and moving film, with a sure impact on the public, not just the youngest. A must see. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Disney +.