best street dance movies

Nothing beats the thrill of seeing battles up close. Street dance , especially when the public is part of the action. that makes red bull dance your style Be funny: In each round, the audience decides the winner on the spot. Furthermore, the participants do not know what they are going to dance until the song starts playing. It is truly an electric competition where everything revolves around improvisation.

But if you need something to keep you entertained until this year’s finale, Hollywood has you covered. There is no dearth of dance movies that will entertain you, inspire you and make you burn up the living room floor with your moves. But which are the essential movies?

Here we’ve rounded up eleven such movies that every Street Dance fan knows, loves and probably needs to watch again. This isn’t a complete list of all good dance-centric movies: fans of the old-fashioned big screen will also love watching Saturday Night Fever or Footloose, while for those who are more interested in arthouse cinema, may we recommend the ballet thriller Cisne Negro , by Darren Aronofsky, and the Spanish-language masterpiece Emma, ​​by Pablo Larraín.

But these are the classics: ones filled with rehearsal scenes, rival dance crews, dramatic final dance numbers (and maybe an engaging romantic subplot). They are the ones we love and to whom we return again and again.

Discover the world of street dance here:

23 minutes Discover the World of Street Dance Learn about the origins of urban dance and discover the styles that have evolved since its modest beginnings.

In this dance classic, Alexandra Owens (Jennifer Biel) works in a steel mill but dreams of becoming a professional dancer. Forty years after its release, Flashdance is still loved, from the famous soundtrack by Giorgio Moroder to Beals’ monologue, which so beautifully sums up the joy of dancing: “The music starts and you feel it.” Your body shakes and something inside you clicks and you disappear. It’s as if you’re someone else for a while.”

…but the mother of all ’80s dance movies is, of course, Dirty Dancing. With Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, a forbidden romance, and an iconic catchphrase (“Of course, nobody puts the baby in the corner”), this ’87 favorite is still mesmerizing. For more, watch the 2004 prequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, and keep an eye out for the sequel, which will release in 2024 and see Gray reprising her role.

A very recent series, but essential. break beyond Red Bull is a new series on TV that takes you on a journey through the six home cities of the Red Bull BC One All Stars. Find out what fueled her passion for dance and where she started her career from.

one minute break beyond Visiting an iconic city each episode, Breaking Beyond explores breaking and hip-hop culture around the world.

04 Strictly Ballroom (1992)

Dance films like to highlight the tension between new and old, and between formal and informal, style versus style. Strictly Ballroom is no exception. Baz Luhrmann’s brilliant classic follows the frustrated son of ballroom dancers who seeks to establish his own style, with inventive moves that aren’t “totally ballroom,” which puts him at odds with his parents and dance executives. Puts in hot water. Bright, daring and lots of fun.

The brutal and brutal nature of professional dance is on full display in Center Stage, where a group of 12 ballet students compete for admission to the prestigious American Ballet Company. It’s a fun trip back to the ’90s with a great cast (including Zoe Saldana’s screen debut!) and many of the actors are real-life dancers, which helps lead to some great dance sequences.

06 Save the Last Dance (2001)

Not all of its elements have aged spectacularly, but Save the Last Dance remains a love letter to dance. Sarah Johnson (Julia Stiles), a promising ballet dancer from the Chicago suburbs, hopes to get into The Juilliard School. But when a horrific accident forces her to head south of the city, she discovers hip-hop and a new romance.

At the height of her success, Jessica Alba played Honey Daniels, a dance teacher at a New York community center. In a classic dance film, Honey dreams of becoming a hip-hop choreographer, but her mother wants her to take ballet lessons. The film is inspired by the true story of choreographer Laurian Gibson (who’s worked with celebrities like Lady Gaga and Beyonce), and the big screen adaptation is made more exciting with cameos from celebrities like Missy Elliott and GenuineVine.

The dance sequences in U Got Served are second to none, making it a favorite for any street dance fan. This 2004 film follows a street dance crew who get into a fight in a Los Angeles warehouse, but the plot is less important than what happens in the fight. The opening and ending scenes of the dance are something you can watch over and over again, which are truly inspiring.

Prior to working on Magic Mike, Channing Tatum performed in Step Up. In one of his breakout roles, Tatum played hip-hop dancer Tyler Gage, a young man serving mandatory community service as a school janitor. That’s when he meets dancer Nora Clarke, and by chance lands a dance role that could change both of their lives.

Stepping or step-dancing takes center stage in Stomp the Yard. Developed by African American fraternities and sororities, stepping involves synchronized movements of drumming, singing, speaking, chanting, and drama. True to its roots, Stomp the Yard is set in a fictional college, where street dancer DJ Williams (Columbus Short) finds himself in a tug-of-war between rival fraternities who want him on their team.

Based on Channing Tatum’s experience as an exotic dancer in Florida, Magic Mike features some incredible dance sequences. But it’s very funny and cleverly written, and Tatum has both charm and physical prowess. We’ve selected the first film for this list, but fans of Tatum’s work will want to check out the two sequels as well.