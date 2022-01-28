For several decades, the link between lifestyle, including nutrition, and the state of health, which is influenced in a decidedly important, sometimes even decisive, way has been increasingly recognized. From a very young age we are “encouraged” by parents to eat healthy foods, often against our will, and often these teachings remain etched even in adulthood.

In a healthy organism what must prevail is essentially a balance, which remains a strictly personal concept, which is why there are dozens and dozens of diets that do not necessarily have the same degree of effectiveness towards everyone.

Widespread pathologies

With regard to disorders, intolerances and various pathologies, an approach linked to improving the lifestyle is increasingly preferred: high blood sugar and cholesterol values ​​represent conditions that cannot be “cured”, but substantially managed, and in this food it plays a not all-encompassing but still important role.

When food cannot provide suitable nutrients, food supplements are usually used, which are becoming more and more popular. Which are the most suitable for combating high blood sugar and cholesterol?

Best supplements for cholesterol and high blood sugar: official ranking

Ginseng – It is not a real supplement in the strict sense but many of these products contain ginseng which turns out to be an excellent “tonic” for oragnism and has a concrete impact to keep blood sugar at bay.

Alpha-lipoic acid – Considered a natural antioxidant, particularly suitable for “mitigating” the typical symptoms of glycemic peaks, but its effects also affect blood circulation.

Berberine – Recent studies have shown excellent properties of this natural substance extracted from some specific roots, which has a beneficial function on the glucose metabolism and on the insulin resistance of the organism that takes it. Thanks to the excellent effect on the cardiovascular system, it also helps the management of bad and good cholesterol, contributing to the disposal of the “bad” one.