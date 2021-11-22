best time on the wall, now Killington for the top ten

It was certainly not the opening of the slalom of the blue dreams, with a 21st and a 16th place overall, with the only double qualification for the 2nd heat by Martina Peterlini, but today’s performance of the thirty opens a gap in the dark of a very young national team that needs time to grow with many athletes.

After the retirement of Irene Curtoni, it was clear that the 24-year-old in her thirties would be the point of reference of Devid Salvadori’s team, among other things the only one to start in the thirty (but in the case of the two slaloms on the Levi Black, the track factor has really not much for the high numbers). If yesterday Martina’s second heat was only fair, today we saw another step, with a wall that was simply perfect: by evaluating the partials at the end of the race, here is the absolute best time of the blue in those 17 “, ahead of the winner Petra Vlhova by 16 cents (with Shiffrin at 31, but he made a mistake at the beginning of the steep), but it is on the plans that Peterlini has left a lot, closing in any case with the 7th time to gain 9 positions compared to the morning.

An important signal when thinking about Killington, next Sunday, after having obtained the best result in Levi (until today it was a 20th place) of a still very young career. On the rest, we have already said, there is a lot to work on the level of confidence for the returning Della Mea and Rossetti, while Bassino will have to decide how much and how to bet on the slalom. And then Midali, Gulli, Mathiou and the injured Viviani, who will return only at the end of December for the Lienz race, already expected in the challenge in seven days in Vermont.