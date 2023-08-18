Best Tips for Traveling with a Pet on a Plane

as a travel writer i have met various jet set pups On your flights with a buoyant tail and a sense of adventure. But that doesn’t mean all dogs love flying, even if they get the window seat on a private jet.

The Humane Society of the United States recommends that if you are traveling with your dog on an airplane, bring your dog with you in the cabin. Air transport of a companion dog in the cargo area of ​​an aircraft is controversial, there are many risks and can cause stress and anxiety Extreme limits for your dog. Animal welfare organizations advise against it unless absolutely necessary. Therefore, the focus of this article is on small dogs that fit safely in carriers that travel in the main cabin.

vet visit

Make sure your furry best friend is ready for the plane ride good health Visit your veterinarian for a visit. Many airlines require this recent health certificate (often within 10 days of travel) and vaccination records, so make sure you have all your paperwork organised, especially as entry requirements can vary by country. It’s always a good idea to have a hard copy of everything and it’s also important to know the location of the closest emergency veterinary clinic to the city you’re visiting.

airline pet policies

Not all airlines have the same rules regarding traveling with dogs and some do not allow them to travel with you in the cabin. If you fly with WestJet, you’ll need to call them to book and pay the kennel fee, as they limit the number of pets allowed on each flight.

Pets traveling as carry-on baggage must have space to stand, sit and walk naturally in their carrier. Depending on the type of aircraft, you may need sit in the window seat Due to lack of space under non-window seats. -WestJet

American Airlines allows pets in carry-on baggage, but they are limited to cats and dogs that meet size, age, and destination requirements.

On Air Canada, your pet carrier must be large enough to allow your pet to stand up, turn around and lie down safely and comfortably, with no part of it protruding out of the cubby. Your pet may be denied travel if the carrier is deemed too small for them.

Other airline policies for dog travel may include breed, weight and age. Delta Airlines requires dogs to be (and should be) at least 10 weeks old for domestic travel. 16 weeks old They must be at least 15 weeks old if traveling to the US from another country and to the EU when traveling.”

For country-specific rules and restrictions regarding flight routes, always check airline websites.

doggy bags

If dogs can wear trendy, fashionable clothes, they certainly can have some fancy accessories too. pack her bag with her favorite toys and a blanket, Include gifts (long-lasting ones are nice), food, a water bottle (filled after security), pop-up plates or bowls, chew toys for takeoff and landing, and any medications. Bring poop bags, puppy pee pads, and a roll of paper towels to prepare for accidents. Dogs must wear a security collar with a current identification tag. Don’t forget the safety leash or harness, but never leave the leash inside your carrier as your dog could become trapped in it.

When purchasing a luggage rack, American Airlines recommends a soft-sided collapsible kennel that can fit under a seat. They should be made of safe, padded, water-repellent material and have nylon mesh ventilation on 3 or more sides.

preparing for adventure

Introduce your dog to his crate with toys and treats a few weeks before your trip so he sees it as a comfortable and safe place. Due to some airports it is advised to exercise before leaving for the airport They require dogs to be in their carriers at all times. Before boarding, take a tour of the airport’s pet rest area. The US Department of Transportation requires all airports to have rest areas for passengers traveling with service animals, and now airports across the country have provided toilet areas for all traveling pets. These range from small grassy areas to dog parks. If you’re lucky, your dog will have a bright and colorful fire hydrant.

It is recommended to reduce water and food a few hours before your flight or as directed by your veterinarian. Some experts suggest that small sip of water Just before the dogs entered their cage. Eating a small meal before a flight may reduce the risk of an upset stomach.

final suggestion

Whenever possible, book direct flights and avoid plane changes to reduce stress and anxiety. Try to avoid busy days and fly out of season if possible. On long flights, consider fly at night when your dog is in its natural sleep cycle, Airports can be stressful and it’s important to stay calm and positive during the delay. Dogs (and all animals) sense our stress levels, so smile and do your best to go with the flow.

The American Veterinary Medical Association advises that because short-nosed dog breeds are more prone to respiratory problems, Flying with them can be fatal. In July 2010, the US Department of Transportation released statistics showing that dog breeds with short noses, such as pugs, Boston terriers, boxers, some mastiffs, Pekingese, Lhasa apsos, shih tzus and bulldogs, are more likely to die on planes . Compared to dogs with a muzzle of normal length.

If your dog is one of these breeds or is too large to fit safely in the luggage rack in the main cabin, you may want to consider a fun road trip adventure as an alternative to flying.

*with information from Forbes US