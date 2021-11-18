best to watch on Disney +

Always the genre Fantasy thrills young and old from all over the world, with its stories fantastic and its incredible stories. If you too are a lover of this genre and would like to find out new movies to watch with your Disney + subscription, know that in this article you will find a selection of titles that are right for you.

When we talk Fantasy we refer to that genre born in literature between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, which brings between the pages and on the screen stories with supernatural and magical elements, set both in an alternative version of the real world, and within fantastic worlds.

Fantasy movies to watch on Disney +

From Wendy, the 2020 film that brings a reinterpretation of the story of Peter Pan to the screen, a Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney attraction of the same name, the films that over time have helped to spread the fantasy genre they are really numerous, and all incredibly exciting.

To help you not miss the best, among the multitude of titles available on Disney +, in this article we have selected five, all accompanied by the official synopsis available on the platform and the trailer.

Are you ready to dive into a multitude of stories fantastic?

Wendy

Let’s start our list of tips dedicated to best fantasy movies streaming on Disney + with Wendy, the 2020 film directed by Benh Zeitlin and available on the platform from 29 October 2021.

PLOT

The beloved and classic Peter Pan story is revisited to the extreme of this fascinating and confusing epic by director Benh Zeitlin. Set on a mysterious island, where the aging process and time are two separate entities, this film with a humanistic, naturalistic and mythological flavor tells the fantastic story of children who come from very different worlds. When an adventurous little girl named Wendy (Devin France) decides to indulge her gritty nature, she lands on an island that seems magical. With her cheerful, reckless, playful new friend Peter (Yashua Mack), Wendy explores the island in all its glory, and gets to know the other inhabitants of this spectacular land as well. But it soon becomes clear that Wendy is actually fighting a battle to save her family, her freedom and the joyful spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up, aided by her most powerful ability: love. Packed with breathtaking beauty, danger and adventure, this inspiring film is unforgettable.

Maleficent

For an evening dedicated to Fantasy to spend in front of the TV we definitely recommend the movie live action, remake de “The Sleeping Beauty“, With Angelina Jolie in the role of the protagonist: Maleficent.

PLOT

Eager to take revenge and protect the moors she rules, Maleficent casts a cruel and irrevocable curse on Aurora, the king’s newborn daughter, who grows torn between love for the kingdom of the wood in which she lived and that for the human kingdom of which is legitimate heir. But perhaps she is the key to pacifying the entire territory, and this will prompt Maleficent to make drastic decisions.

Jungle Cruise

For lovers of movies that mix Fantasy And adventure, we also recommend the title you see Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as the protagonists: Jungle Cruise.

PLOT

Embark with acclaimed actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for a fantastic adventure! Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is the story of an exciting journey along the Amazon River with friendly skipper Frank Wolff and an intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily departs London, England, for the Amazon jungle and relies on Frank and his questionable services to guide her through the river aboard La Quila – his battered but charming boat. Lily wants to discover an ancient tree with special healing properties and the potential to change the future of medicine. On this epic journey, the unlikely couple will face countless dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But, once the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes are higher for Lily and Frank. Their fate and that of all mankind hangs by a thread.

Avengers: Infinity War

Between best fantasy movies streaming on Disney + we certainly could not fail to mention one of the titles belonging toMarvel Cinematic Universe, specifically “Avengers: Infinity War”.

PLOT

The most spectacular showdown of all time. The Avengers and their superhero allies must try the impossible to defeat the mighty Thanos, before the wave of destruction he unleashes jeopardizes the salvation of the universe.

As if by magic

We end our list of recommendations with a film much appreciated by viewers, made in mixed media, with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey as the two protagonists: As if by magic.

PLOT

For aspiring Princess Giselle, life is a fairy tale until she is banished from the enchanted land of Andalasia by an evil queen and sent to the real world of modern Manhattan. When a cynical divorce lawyer rushes to his aid, he doesn’t realize at first that this innocent girl with big eyes is going to bewitch him.

Fantasy titles streaming on Disney +

We remind you that all titles fantasy genre in this list are available in streaming on Disney +.