Best vacuum cleaners in 2022 according to the Altroconsumo test

The Italian consumer association conducted research on best vacuum cleaners of 2022. In this article we show you the search results, presenting the ranking of the top 10 products and a brief description for each.

Ranking of the best vacuum cleaners 2022 according to Altroconsumo

Here is the ranking of best vacuum cleaners to buy in 2022 according to the latest test conducted by Altroconsumo:

1. Miele Complete C3 Score Red Ecoline – SGDP3 (towing with bag, 7.1 kg, average price 249.00 euros) # 72 excellent quality

2. Vorwerk Kobold VK220S + EB420S (corded electric broom with bag, 5.3 kg, average price € 1,250.00) # 72 excellent quality

3. AEG VX6-2-CR-A (tow with bag, 5.8 kg, average price € 158.79) # 72 excellent quality

4. Bosch BGL8PET2 GL80 Proanimal (towing with bag, 7.0 kg, average price 211.95 euros) # 71 excellent quality

5. Bosch BGLS4PET2 (towing with bag, 5.5 kg, average price 167.54 euros) # 71 excellent quality

6. Rowenta RO7485EA Silence Force Full Care Pro (towing with bag, 8.0 kg, average price 2943.38 euros) # 69 good quality

7. Bosch BGL8X230 (towing with bag, 7.2 kg, average price 206.39 euros) # 68 good quality

8. Rowenta RO3953EA Compact Power (towing with bag, 4.9 kg, average price 79.99 euros) # 68 good quality

9. Samsung VCO5K41H0HG / ET (towing without bag, 6.6 kg, average price from 139.99 euros) # 68 good quality

10. Rowenta RO7455EA (towing with bag, weight 7.7 kg, average price 199.99 euros).

Which are those awarded as Best Buy

In the top 10 of Altroconsumo there are two vacuum cleaners awarded with the Best Purchase badge, recognition that the association assigns to those products that stand out for the best value for money: the products in question are Vorwerk Kobold VK220S + EB420S (second ranking in the general classification) and Rowenta RO3953EA Compact Power (eighth classified). The Rowenta vacuum cleaner is among other things the only one to have an average price of less than 100 euros, since the cost is around 79.99 euros.

On the other hand, the Miele vacuum cleaners (first classified), Vorwerk Kobold (second classified), AEG (third classified) and Samsung (ninth classified) obtained the red sticker Best of the Test.

