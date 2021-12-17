Best video games 2021 to give away for Christmas

THE video games I am Christmas Gifts perfect that never go out of style. If you have to make the last few gifts, here’s an idea that will make a good impression on the recipient or recipient. Also this year, many beautiful titles have been released for all platforms. If you have no idea which game to give away, no problem. We have compiled a list of best video games of 2021 available for PlayStation, Xbox, PC And Nintendo Switch. For the most part, these are very popular titles – before purchasing, make sure the person you are giving it to hasn’t already played with it.

Christmas gifts: the best video games 2021

Let’s start our roundup of video games to give away at Christmas with titles for Xbox, PS and PC consoles, both cross-platform and exclusive to one or the other:

Halo Infinite (Xbox One / S, Xbox Series X / S)

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, PC)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PlayStation 4 and 5)

Returnal – PlayStation 5

Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)

Resident Evil Village (Xbox, PS)

Hitman 3 (PS, Xbox)

Deathloop (PS5, PC)

It Takes Two (PS, Xbox)

Psychonauts 2 (Xbox, Windows, PS4)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS, Xbox, PC)

Here instead you will find the best games of 2021 to give to those who have the Nintendo Switch:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Mario Party Superstars

Metroid Dread

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Shining Pearl Pokémon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Monster Hunter Rise

Just Dance 2022

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (also available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X)

New Pokémon Snap