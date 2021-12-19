Tech

“Best video games of 2021”, here is the Top10 of the magazine – Nerd4.life

The Time has made a ranking of the best video games of 2021. The Top10 gives the first position to the recent Nintendo Switch exclusive: Metroid Dread. There are also various indie games on the list that the public shouldn’t ignore.

Here she is Time’s Top 10 of the “best video games of 2021”:

  1. Metroid Dread
  2. Inscryption
  3. Forza Horizon 5
  4. Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  5. Hitman III
  6. Returnal
  7. Halo Infinite
  8. Deathloop
  9. Sable
  10. It Takes Two

The second position, as you can see, is Inscryption, a new indie by Daniel Mullins (The Hex, Pony Island). It is an escape room and card game adventure that surprises at every turn, both in the gameplay and in the plot. Here our review. Finally, in the last position of the podium we find Forza Horizon 5, the driving game from Microsoft, which continues to receive critical and public acclaim, including ours as you have seen in our review.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

The rest of the chart is a mix of indie and AAA games, with Chicory A Colorful Tale (review here) getting the attention it deserves. Further down the ranking we find Sable and in last position It Takes Two, winner of the GOTY at The Games Awards 2021.

In this ranking, PlayStation can boast the presence of two exclusives: Returnal (total) and Deathloop (temporal). Microsoft can instead count on Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, Nintendo has to be satisfied with Metroid Dread, which, however, has earned him the victory.

Tell us, do you agree with the Time Top 10?

