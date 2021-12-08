Best Video Games of 2021: Our Winners

The 2021 It was not one of the richest years at a videogame level, but many small pearls have sprung up that have embellished the panorama of games for PC, console, mobile, VR and other platforms. In this article we have chosen the best games of the year 2021, dividing them into special categories, to tell you about all the titles that have struck us most in recent months. The choice of games to be awarded was obviously entrusted to the editorial team that deals with video games, in the people of Lorenzo Delli, Giorgio Palmieri And Vezio Ceniccola. Many of the games on the list have already been reviewed on the SmartWorld pages, so find the link to the review where present. As with The Game Awards, we have taken as a reference only the games released in the period from mid-November 2020 to mid-November 2021, except for the “continuous play” category. No more chatting, let’s dive into this long list of awards together and find out which are the winners.

Game of the year

1st – It Takes Two 2nd – Psychonauts 2 3rd – Cyberpunk 2077 The Game of the Year 2021 according to the SmartWorld editorial team is It Takes Two! A title that combines many different souls in an exceptional concept. The variety, the fantastic atmospheres, the well-kept graphics, the always fun gameplay and the deep story make it an unmissable game. A little pearl, made with a lot of love by its developers. It Takes Two Review In second place another adventure masterpiece, Psychonauts 2, which pays the price of having a more classic but no less creative gameplay than the winner. Psychonauts 2 review We have placed on the lowest step of the podium Cyberpunk 2077, certainly one of the most criticized games of recent years due to its bugs, but full of spectacular situations and futuristic atmospheres that are a feast for the eyes. Cyberpunk 2077 review Honorable mention for one of the great excluded, Forza Horizon 5, which we awarded as the best sports game. They got very close to the podium too Deathloop, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy And Resident Evil 8 Village, all titles of the highest level that find space in our award ceremony in their respective specific categories.

Best Shooter

Back 4 Blood If there’s one thing Back 4 Blood can do well, it’s definitely the simple act of shooting. Gorgeous impacts and well crafted weapons make this title the worthy heir to Left 4 Dead and, in general, a quality cooperative shooter. Back 4 Blood Review

Best action game

Returnal It will be punishing, frustrating and a little repetitive, yet Returnal delivers many moments of great satisfaction once you get carried away with its super responsive control system. A great action game, fast and dynamic, where the DualSense does a good job of immersion. Returnal Review

Best Adventure Game

Psychonauts 2 If the definition of “adventure game” involves the exploration of many different worlds, full of characters to meet, enemies to defeat and stories to tell, then Psychonauts 2 fully respects it and is the undisputed champion of this category. . His dream journeys into the human psyche are a blast. Psychonauts 2 review

Best RPG

Tales of Arise The Japanese RPG is back in great shape with an excellent chapter in the historical saga of Tales of. In fact, Tales of Arise unites everyone, fans of the genre and the new generation, in a journey that has everything in the right place: excellent storyline, characterized characters and a really rich action combat system. Tales of Arise review

Best strategic / simulation

Humankind A long-awaited game, which has not disappointed the expectations of strategy addicts. Even if there is still a hint of maturity in the mechanics (which will come over time), the potential is enormous and it could soon become a classic of the genre. Humankind review

Best fighting game

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE Difficult to remain impassive in front of GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: it enjoys a combat system that is among the most technical and complex in the sector, which, once mastered, really knows how to give enormous satisfaction. Beautiful then the graphic style, first of the class. GUILTY GEAR STRIVE Review

Best Horror Game

Resident Evil 8 Village Despite being composed of several very different parts, some of which are distant from the concept of horror, Resident Evil 8 Village has a particular phase that reaches the apex of horror: a moment in which you have to escape from a monstrosity that sometimes returns in our nightmares. The prize goes to that very moment! Resident Evil Village Review

Best Sports / Driving Game

Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5 is the best driving game of recent years, and sorry if it’s a little: an impressive technical achievement with an incredible amount of content, which smoothes and defines the already solid fourth chapter. Forza Horizon 5 review

Best Independent Game

Inscryption Striking like few other games on this list, Inscryption is a little gem that amazes with variety and depth. It looks like a simple card game, but hides a jaw-dropping story. Daniel Mullins’ talent strikes again, impossible not to reward him.

Best Family Game

Mario Party Superstars There is no perfect party without a good Mario Party, and Mario Party Superstars is definitely one of them. This is a collection of the best minigames of the saga: sorry there are no new ones, but the ones present are really the most fun! Mario Party Superstars Review

Best Continuous Game

Fall Guys In last year’s review we said there was little to make it a great title, and that little has been added this year, with an avalanche of new content and modes. For this we want to reward Fall Guys, which continues to be a super fun pastime, without ever taking itself too seriously. Fall Guys Review

Best multiplayer

Riders Republic The bright and warm party atmosphere breathed in Riders Republic has literally conquered us: seeing dozens and dozens of players on the screen enjoying themselves in an open world practicing extreme sports is an experience that could not fail to reward. Riders Republic Review

Best mobile game

League of Legends: Wild Rift Many have tried to create a mobile version of League of Legends for smartphones, but the only one to have really succeeded is Riot Games itself with League of Legends: Wild Rift: it has little to envy compared to the PC edition and enjoys all the tricks necessary to be able to live the same original experience on a touch screen. League of Legends Wild Rift preview

Best VR / AR Game

Resident Evil 4 VR Resident Evil 4 VR is a killer app for Quest 2. Not only is it an excellent VR rendition of a great classic, it’s also the best makeover it could ever get. Resident Evil 4 VR review

Best art direction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The detail of Ratchet’s fur, the quality of the environment materials, the particle effects, the density of the sets, the abundant use of ray tracing on the reflective surfaces, there is so much to see and admire that you will struggle to take your eyes off. from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Not to mention the movie animations, which are simply incredible. Ratchet & Clank Review: Rift Apart

Best fiction

Twelve Minutes It is not so much for its story as for the way it is told. Fragments of the plot to be discovered within 10-minute time loops. Deep and well-written dialogues, inserted in a well-kept graphic style. One feels the soul imbued with authorship, one infinitely appreciates the creative effort. Twelve Minutes Review

Best atmosphere

Little Nightmares II Little Nightmares 2 is a champion of atmosphere. It is one of those titles to be played in silence, with headphones on your ears and without the chaos around, because the aesthetics enjoy a first-class artistic direction, which does not feel the need to scare, but to illustrate the nightmares with great competence and “realism”, extrapolating them from the collective imagination. Little Nightmares 2 review

Best audio design

Age of Empires IV The great return of a legendary series, in which the audio sector also becomes the protagonist in the gameplay. Every button, every character, every building and every event has a different, recognizable, pleasant sound. The sound part is made with maniacal care, unexpectedly it is almost an ASMR experience. Age of Empires IV review

Best soundtrack

Life is Strange: True Colors Life is Strange often enjoys excellent soundtracks and True Colors is no exception. The original pieces of Novo Amor and those licensed by the talented mxmtoon perfectly reflect the melancholy tone of the game. Life is Strange review: True Colors

Best innovation

Deathloop Deathloop brings the time loop to life in an absolutely original way. It is a thriller that unfolds slowly, where the environmental narrative has an innovative and central role, is the protagonist and means of progression, not a mere stopgap. A great experiment! Deathloop review

Best game for impact

Life is Strange: True Colors Life is Strange: True Colors tells about empathy like no one has done before. She has a very sensitive writing and puts on the plate a representation of human emotions in an overwhelming way. Life is Strange review: True Colors

Best surprise

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Contrary to expectations, scaled down due to the failure of Marvel’s Avengers, the surprise of the year is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: it’s one of the best tie-ins ever, full of action, smiles and intimate moments. Seeing the Guardians interact with each other is an absolutely unique experience. Guardians of the Galaxy review

