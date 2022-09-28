Best Viola Davis Performances in Film and TV













Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures Entertainment

In Spanish

Viola Davis, 57, is one of today’s hottest actresses, and she’s got an Oscar, an Emmy and two Tonys to prove it. This month, she stars in the historical epic The Woman King (in English) as General Nanisca, leader of a squad of female warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey (now Benin) in the 18th and 19th centuries.

In order to prepare for the role, Davis underwent an intense training regimen to get into fighting shape. “When she was a little girl… she just wanted to be slim and slim,” she told People. “I was always muscular and stockier, and I felt like I couldn’t show my femininity that way. And suddenly, with this role, my muscles, my arms, my strong legs, my deep voice were perfect. I felt unapologetic. I celebrated physically in every way.”

But even when Davis isn’t literally playing a warrior, she has built her career playing fiercely independent women: mothers and wives, maids and teachers, and even a first lady. Here are nine more complex and complicated roles that have made Viola Davis an award-winning fan favorite.