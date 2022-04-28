Best websites about raspberry pi and what you can do with it

It is true that for advanced users its content may be somewhat limited (and more so compared to the websites below), but it is a very good starting point. We can see the page in Spanish, but unfortunately if we do we will have access to much less content. It is the first on the list because we recommend that you start here.

Before starting to build with our Raspberry Pi all kinds of inventions and gadgets It would not hurt us to learn, at least, some notions of programming. For this, the Programo ergo sum portal will be great, which contains a good number of tutorials focused on the programming of these single board computers.

Making a stop at this portal before moving on to the more advanced ones is not a bad idea either. with your tutorials we can learn to handle Raspbian (your operating system), to program with Scratch or even to program worlds of all kinds in Minecraft.

We come to the last option on this list most designed for beginners, something that cannot surprise us due to the name of the website itself. Raspberry for newbies is a perfect page for learn to give some of the most common uses that are usually given to these devices.

It is true that today part of its content may have been somewhat outdated, but, even so, still have some easy tutorials and projects available to get you started in the worldand that will not cost you too much time or money.

Hackster.io has some projects for the Raspberry Pi that can be done by almost anyone, but the web has much more content for advanced users. In any case, it is a highly recommended place if we want to start seeing what this device can offer us, and even more so if we take into account that it has a difficulty filter that will separate its content into 4 categories: beginner, intermediate, advanced and expert.

If you thought you knew everything that one of these miniPCs can offer you, seeing Hackster you may be in for a surprise. We are going to find crazy projects of all kinds, from an automated system to feed our pets to a complete device to calculate the rain forecast and its intensity.

At Hackaday we are going to find a page very similar to the previous one, also very much aimed at expert users who have already been working with their Raspberry Pi for some time. The web will always show us the most popular projects that it has in its database, but it also has a complete search engine. This page has very interesting projects such as a fall detector that emits an alarm or a robotic arm that can even play chess.

We will find a very interesting part of this website in your contest section. These are generally organized by themes, and those who are chosen as winners will win a cash prize.

We close this list with another website that contains all kinds of crazy projects. If we take a look at this website we will be able to find complete tutorials (with videos included) to be able to turn our miniPC into all kinds of things.

From convert our Raspberry Pi into a console compatible with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con to a complete radio with a functional LCD screen, this portal will be able to satisfy your curiosity and give you some tools to be able to do everything.