Best wingers in FIFA 23 (predicted)

FIFA 23 is one of the most anticipated sports games of this year, and fans are excited to hear all about the new player ratings. Each year, players receive new ratings based on their previous stats and seasonal performance. Naturally, players are eager to know the new ratings for the best wingers in FIFA 23. We have compiled a list of predictions for the best wingers in FIFA 23. These ratings are unconfirmed and are subject to change when the game is released. .

Best wingers in FIFA 23 predictions

Top 10 #FIFA23 Rankings – Mbappe 91

– Benzema 91

-Messi 91

– KDB 91

-Lewandowski 91

-Ronaldo 90

– Salah 90

– VVD 90

– Neuer 90

– Courteous 90 — FUT SOURCE — LATEST FIFA LEAKS (@eafifa23news) August 30, 2022

FIFA 23 is set to arrive on September 27, 2022, and several leaks have surfaced revealing potential player ratings. These leaks should be taken with a grain of salt and could change when the game is released. The list below features predictions for the best wingers in FIFA 23, based on previous ratings, seasonal performance, and leaks.

player name Expected score Lionel Messi 91 Mohammad Salah 90 Sadio Mane 90 Neymar Jr. 89 Son Heung-min 89 Rahim Sterling 87 Angel Di Maria 86 Vinicius Jr 86 Riyadh Mahrez 86 Judge Ziyech 85

Lionel Messi tops the list of best wingers in FIFA 23 with a rating of 91. His move to Paris Saint-Germain didn’t yield the number of goals the little magician used to get at FC Barcelona . Either way, it made PSG one of the strongest teams in world football, with the forward line of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi. On the other hand, Mohamed Salah has had one of the finest seasons in the English Premier League and is expected to be ranked 90 overall in FIFA 23.

Neymar Jr is expected to drop in the ratings and could end up with 89 overall. Contrary to that, Vinicius Jr’s tremendous season at Real Madrid is expected to take the left-winger to 86 overall. Sadio Mane’s transfer to FC Bayern München will be a major factor in the player rating in FIFA 23, and fans can expect the left winger to have a total of 90.

