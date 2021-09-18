Best wishes to Jada Pinkett Smith, a star with a cool but refined style

D.from the very early 90s until today, Jada Pinkett Smith ride the red carpets with multihedric looks that range from androgynous style to one in line with the most current trends. Without of course forgetting the avant-garde style maternity. Today it fulfills 50 years and we celebrate her with her most beautiful looks.

Jada Pinkett Smith, pioneer of modern maternity style

A well-known sitcom actress already in the early 90s, she abandons a troubled youth (marked by addictions) around the time she meets her future husband Will Smith. The two stars got married in 1997 and their children arrived very soon. With the notoriety also begins the wake of red carpet dresses tailored to be cool and very elegant at any stage of pregnancy. Before Beyoncé’s “maternity sequins”, there were her disco-flavored glitter garments.

Bold on the red carpet

Sequins, cut-out effects, shocking hue. In the evening wardrobe of Jada Pinkett Smith bright shades and slippery fabrics abound, perfect for her sculpted physique. The constant in red carpet look it’s the eye-catching detail. A striking split, a fairytale train, a transparency to the limit of what is allowed. But also an unexpected complete tuxedo masculine all clad in silver sequins. Thanks to the stylist Law Roach (the same as Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Celine and Anya Taylor-Joy) the charm quotient remains very high even with the passage of time.

Daytime looks: more is more (but with class)

At the halfway point of the fateful 50 Jada Pinkett Smith she has the finest fashion flair ever and is very good at modernizing her wardrobe by blending bon ton elements (such as monochrome silk blouses) and rock key pieces (with an endless collection of jeans in every variant). And so, close to the beige trench coat we find the black leather biker jacket. Next to the lamé duster check one military jacket. In the shoe cabinet with the décolleté in black patent leather there are also i suede cuissards caramelized.

Her idea of ​​the perfect look for these transition weeks? It is an ode to color in a refined version. With the’midi dress long sleeve in purple fluid fabric enlivened by acid green sandals in contrast. The result is super modern, combined with the hairstyle completely shaved sporting for the new season of the family talk show Red Table Talk. In the club of the “over” divas it is time for fluorescence and great energy.

