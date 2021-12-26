Best wishes to Jared Leto: pioneer of the new modern glam style

TOttore, musician, director, all-round artist. Jared Leto is the best interpreter – perennial – of 70s funky glam looks in a modern vein. A trend-launcher full of talents and facets, which today turns 50 splendid years.

Jared Leto, the style of an actor with a thousand faces

Jared Leto turns 50 and her agenda is busier than ever. His new film “Morbius” will be released in cinemas on January 28th, where he plays the role of the scientist / vampire who first appeared in the Amazing Spiderman comics. The umpteenth proof of great skill and versatility after the part in “House of Gucci”, the Joker of “Suicide Squad”, the toxic (and unforgettable) role in “Requiem for a dreams” and the interpretation in “Dallas Buyers Club” which in 2014 won him theOscar for Best Supporting Actor.

But in addition to his indisputable talent, the actor born in Bossier City, Louisiana on December 26, 1971 is also a refined influencer, capable of capturing the most subtle and underground fashion trends and dose them at best with the elements high fashion.

Three things you don’t know about him

Up to a certain point the history of his wardrobe repeats itself over and over with a constant alternation of biker jackets, basic suits enlivened by a shirt or a flamboyant shoe, indie-pop assemblages inspired by the 90s techno scene. Then the meeting with Alessandro Michele starts a magical synergy in which fashion and show they intertwine finely, to the point that it is clearer who influences whom. They arrive theatrical looks, the embroideries, the showy jewels, the golden bows, the silk scarves, the colored patent ankle boots and the precious clutch bags. “Jared always knows what he wants”, explained the Gucci designer, “Even through clothes he expresses his immense freedom to be”. This free-spirited soul concerns his whole existence:

He grew up in a hippie community located in the heart of a forest and together with his brother Shannon Leto and childhood friend Tomo Milicevic founded the band “Thirty Seconds to Mars”. A project that has absolute priority for him. His lifestyle is very active and oriented towards being outdoors, favorite sports: hiking, climbing, skating and snowboarding. One of his most important relationships was with actress Cameron Diaz, with whom he was engaged from 1999 to 2003.

The red carpet looks

Until 2016 she wears Prada, McQueen, Lanvin, Costume National for the red carpets. From the meeting with Alessandro Michele onwards, as one Ziggy Stardust 4.0, always launches into new interpretations ofglam-rock aesthetic typical of the decade in which it was born. In the name of this mission, last November he took a break in style with the look Saint Laurent chosen for the guest at Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon.

In one of her latest appearances on the red carpet she wears the trend of the moment with extreme elegance: the velvet blazer. The look also includes a open transparent shirt on the necklace with the 6-shaped diamond pendant. And i Christmas trousers with a 70s cut, combined with wedge heel ankle boots in white leather.

The partnership with Gucci confirms itself as solid and prolific with chic and spectacular looks. An important reference for understanding the new paradigms of contemporary and future clothing. From which it is increasingly evident that, like it or not, the personality is evident starting from what we wear and from theattitude that we manifest perhaps unknowingly.

“Alessandro Michele is a very dear friend of mine”, explained Leto in an interview a few months ago, “we are more or less the same age and the same creative streak and he is a humble, kind and grateful person. Working with him has taught me to be bold and to bring out my most authentic style ».

