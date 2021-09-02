Best wishes to Keanu Reeves: the good antidivo with a tragic past turns 57

With his interpretations he marked a whole generation of young actors in addition to being entered the heart of many cinema fans for the his gentle soul and his antidivo ways like, for example, use public transport . Today is his birthday, the 57th, and Keanu Reeves, notwithstanding the tragedies that have struck him in the past (in the order the death of his daughter and, the following year, of his wife) she has not no intention of changing his attitude at the cost of having to isolate himself: “I can’t be part of a world where being a nice person is a disadvantage“.

Keanu was born on September 2, 1964, in Beirut, Lebanon. The peculiarity, however, is that none of his parents have roots Middle Eastern: the mother, Patricia Taylor, is a dancer originally from Essex, a county of eastern England, who found employment in the Lebanese capital. The father instead, Samuel Nowlin Reeves jr, is an American geologist with Hawaiian origins. The two meet in Beirut and start dating. As soon as Patricia realizes she is pregnant, the two they decide to get married and, shortly thereafter, their eldest son, Keanu, was born, named in honor of their father's great-great-grandfather, Henry Keanu Reeves. Behind the name of the famous actor, the Hawaiian roots of the Reeves family are hidden: Keanu is the shortened form of Keaweaheulu what does it mean "Light breeze rising" (from the sea to the mountains).









In 1966, when Keanu was just 2 years old, his parents divorced and the little boy followed his mother in Canada, in Toronto, where it is used in the entertainment world as stage costume designer for female artists of the caliber of Alice Cooper and Dolly Parton. Keanu therefore grows in the land of maple syrup and, like any self-respecting good Canadian, develops a unbridled passion for ice hockey. And for a certain period of his adolescence Samuel's son cherishes the possibility of to turn his great passion into a job: in high school he is elected best goalkeeper of hockey of his institute, recognition that opens the doors of the professionalism. And, precisely in this phase of its growth, a "sliding door"So dear to the world of cinema that he will embrace: when choosing to become a professional sportsman, Keanu is breaks a hand, compromising his goalkeeper career on ice. What comes as a blow in the difficult adolescence of the young Keanu (who had to change four institutes during his high school years because he was labeled as "unintelligent", When in reality he was simply dyslexic without being aware of it) turns out to be a blessing. So Keanu decides to drop out of school at just 17, without even having achieved it the diploma.









Once you have abandoned your studies and sporting ambitions, Keanu starts studying acting, his other great passion. The early days, however, are not easy, the young Reeves has to find a job to earn some money, and the acting career at that time was not not vaguely an option. Keanu therefore, like many boys, finds some occasional employment: first the lumberjack, then how rent ice skates and even the shop assistant in a pasta shop. In 1986, however, the first opportunity to act in a film, in the thriller "Boys by the River". But, twist of fate, the first lead role that kicks off Keanu's acting career is right in a film about hockey, Broad shoulders. Since that time for Keanu it's a quick climb towards gotha ​​of Hollywood: in 1995, in fact, he ends up in "People" magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful men in the world and in "Empire" as one of the sexiest actors in the history of cinema.

Keanu, however, is known to the general public only around the 2000s. Before with Point Break, the gang of robbers surfers, and then with the magic Matrix trilogy as Neo, the part that probably changed his career and that, until the last moment, he risked not interpreting. The Wachowski brothers, the directors of the trilogy, had initially thought of for the lead role in The Matrix Brandon Lee, an actor specializing in martial arts, but he is failed shortly before the start of filming. Then the Chicago directors thought of Will Smith and Johnny Depp for the role, but both stars advances decline of the Wachowskis. So the choice falls on Reeves sanctioning its definitive consecration.

If Keanu's professional career she continues quickly on the tracks of success, his private life struggling to keep up. In fact, in 1999 the actor got engaged to his colleague Jennifer Syme and, after only one year of attendance, he was born their first daughter. The girl, however, is suffering from one severe congenital heart malformation and for this reason, after just a few days, it dies. Losing a child is one of those events that deeply mark a relationship: it either strengthens it or destroys it. In this case the couple can't stand the shock and the two actors decide to separate their ways. Only two years later though, in 2001, Jennifer, after a party of alcohol and antidepressants, dies in a car accident. Two very hard blows for Keanu who, since the dawn of his career, has broken into the heart of the female gender with its dark charm which, from that moment, becomes the mask of his pain. Keanu though he will continue to enchant the silver screen with his charm and talent.









Today in fact, after over thirty years of career, the filmography of Reeves is almost infinite, surrendering to history as one of the greatest actors at the turn of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.