Best YouTube Features and Secret Codes

Next, we are going to leave you a series of codes, shortcuts, button combinations or hidden functionalities to get more out of Google’s video platform and all the secrets of YouTube.

rainbow mode

When you’re playing a particular video, if you type “awesome” while it’s in full screen, the playbar’s red hue will turn multicolor, changing hue several times per second.

It is a curious way to add an extra touch of color in the decoration of YouTube.