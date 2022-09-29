Bestial Kim Kardashian in a total Dolce & Gabbana leopard look: the leopard print as you’ve never seen it before

Kim Kardashian do in half measures? It’s really not his style. Whether she chooses to go on a crash diet so she can slip into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala or she bleaches her eyebrows to impress us, the reality star is rather the type to go all out. Especially when it comes to her look. So inevitably, when the ex of Pete Davidson decides to adopt the leopard print, one of the most trendy prints of the fall, she does it in the most flamboyant way possible.

Kim Kardashian tames the animal print

This Wednesday, December 28, Kim Kardashian made her 330 million Instagram subscribers roar with pleasure by playing the sexy tigresses in a total leopard look. The starlet may also have caused them a visual shock at the same time as the photos shared on her account are saturated in leopard. On the pictures, Kim K is wearing a tight bodysuit that perfectly enhances her luscious shapes and under which she has slipped a semi-transparent jumpsuit in the same animal print. An outfit accessorized with gloves, thigh-high boots and a leopard-print bag. Finally, to complete this beastly look, Kanye West’s ex wore an oversized fur coat in the same tones. And to play the queens of the jungle, the new Dolce & Gabbana muse was dressed by the Italian fashion house.

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian has played with prints. A few days ago, the 41-year-old businesswoman dared to wear a sequined bodysuit with a red and black zebra print. Previously, she also transformed into Barbie in Malibu in a Balenciaga mini dress with a pink camouflage print. But this time, the KKW Beauty founder really went all out! In her photos, Kim K poses in her total leopard look in front of a leopard print wallpaper. Does this make you want to try animal print? Follow our fashion advice on how to wear it.