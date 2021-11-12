Bestial Sundays – Animal instinct: from cows and wild boars on the pitch to blade spitting on the referee’s shoes

Our column has managed to create an ever-increasing interest in the amateur football and for i provincial pitches: it is undeniable. So much so that, as we have seen, the real fauna of the object of our stories has also become passionate about the animality already well represented in a figurative sense in the stands and in the pitch. Then there are all the more or less zoological annexes and connections, including the appropriate verses, the biting tendency or the imitation of South American camelids.

ANIMAL PASSION – We had already seen the goats who in Trentino had invaded the field during a training, evidently eager to participate in the session. FromEmilia instead the nice one Independent Sportsman, Facebook page always full of beautiful things (which we thank for the photo) shows how the cows are much more meek, busy watching calmly the game between Fast Fiumalbo And Us Monari category II. Devastating instead i wild boars who broke into the field of Macchia Valfortore, I category, destroying the playing field: not even the stoppers and center forwards of the minor leagues are able to do so much damage.

ANIMAL HUNGER – Moving from true ethology to figurative (but not too much) and from fangs to teeth we arrive in Campania Excellence, where Maurizio Case of the Marzano Calcio he comes disqualified for three days because: “With unfair, unfair and unsportsmanlike behavior at the end of the match, he faced an opponent threateningly, after taking off his shirt, approaching his face to that of the opponent and was trying to bite him but this did not happen because the opposing player retreated ”. In short, a hit and run contact.

ANIMAL VERSES – Coordinating the boys perfectly in every gesture is the desire of every coach, as evidenced by the cantera of the Barcelona. From the movements on the pitch to the insults to the referee, as shown by the disqualification imposed on a coach of a Piedmontese youth team, thePertusa Academy, disqualified until 3 December because: “Removed from the field for having ironically invited his players, following the expulsion of the accompanying manager, to observe the referee’s work using a clearly mocking phrase. The sanction takes into account the role of the coach, who should be an example of positive and not negative behavior for his players “.

EXOTIC ANIMALS – The lama is a camelid that spits when it feels threatened: a similar attack tactic is that adopted by a young Under 15 footballer Piedmontese disqualified for one year “for grossly disrespectful conduct towards the referee, consisting in having called his attention when the game is stopped and then voluntarily spit on his shoes“. Or maybe it was an unsuccessful imitation of the shoeshine gesture of Checco Moriero?