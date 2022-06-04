BET Awards 2022: Dinos and Tayc nominated to represent France

A few weeks from BET Awards 2022the organizers of the prestigious ceremony unveiled the list of artists competing in the different categories. For this new edition, two french artistsDinos and Tayc were nominated for defend the colors from their country.

Dinos and Tayc nominated in the category of “Best international artist”

Good news for fans of French artists Dinos and Tayc. These two figureheads of the French urban music scene received their discharge on June 1, to be able to hold high the banner of France during the ceremony of BET Awards which will take place on June 26 in Los Angeles.

Indeed, these two heavyweight of French music had the honor of being chosen alongside the american rap game dinosaurs such as Drake, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Future, Kendrick Lamar or the legend Kanye West. In the process, the Pichichi and the prince of Afro Love will be against seven other artists including Dave (England), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Fireboy Dml (Nigeria), Little Simz (UK), Ludmilla (Brazil), Major League Djz (South Africa) and Tems (Nigeria).

While waiting for the results to fall in the coming weeks, all French music enthusiasts are already dreaming of seeing their representative get the crown. A feat that will obviously be a 1st in the history of this ceremony which has been created since 2001 by the channel Black Entertainment Television to primarily reward African Americans and other minorities in various entertainment fields.