BET Awards 2022: Full list of nominees
Hosted by Taraji P.Hensonthe BET Awards counting for this year 2022 will be airing live Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. As a prelude to the prestigious evening of distinction, the organizers have just revealed to the public the complete list of nominees in each category.
BET Awards
Before revealing the full list of nominees for this year’s competition, it is important to note that votes are determined by a professional voting academy entertainment in the fields of music, film, television, digital marketing, sports journalism, influencers, public relations as well as the creative arts.
For information, it is Connie OrlandoBET’s executive vice president of specials, music programming, music strategy and news who will oversee the annual show, alongside jamal hazelnut. The latter is known as vice president in charge of specials, music programming and music strategy. He will be the co-executive producer of BET.
As for the production of the show, it will be provided by the company Jesse CollinsEntertainment : Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are the executive producers.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:
album of the year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, HER
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Best R&B/Pop Female Artist
Ari Lennox
Chloe
Doja Cat
HER
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
summer walker
Best R&B/Pop Male Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Blue
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
drake
future
J Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Best group
Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Better cooperation
“Essence”, Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Time
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khalid Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties”, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy”, Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Time
Yung Blue
Video of the Year
“Family Ties”, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy”, Chlöe
“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure”, Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window”, Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video director of the year
Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé and Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
hype williams
Missy Elliott
Dr. Bobby Jones Award for Best Gospel/Inspirational
“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
Grace. Kelly Price
Hallelujah. Fred Hammond
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), HER & Tauren Wells
Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
We Win, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
“Best of Me (Originals)”, Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chloe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal”, Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman”, Doja Cat
Best International Artist
Dave (UK)
Dinosaurs (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Time (Nigeria)
Best film
candy man
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
summer of soul
The Harder They Fall
Best actor
Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect – The Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Half Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry