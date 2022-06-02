BET Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

Hosted by Taraji P.Hensonthe BET Awards counting for this year 2022 will be airing live Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. As a prelude to the prestigious evening of distinction, the organizers have just revealed to the public the complete list of nominees in each category.

BET Awards

Before revealing the full list of nominees for this year’s competition, it is important to note that votes are determined by a professional voting academy entertainment in the fields of music, film, television, digital marketing, sports journalism, influencers, public relations as well as the creative arts.

For information, it is Connie OrlandoBET’s executive vice president of specials, music programming, music strategy and news who will oversee the annual show, alongside jamal hazelnut. The latter is known as vice president in charge of specials, music programming and music strategy. He will be the co-executive producer of BET.

As for the production of the show, it will be provided by the company Jesse CollinsEntertainment : Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are the executive producers.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:

album of the year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, HER

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best R&B/Pop Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Chloe

Doja Cat

HER

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

summer walker

Best R&B/Pop Male Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Blue

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

drake

future

J Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best group

Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Better cooperation

“Essence”, Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Time

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khalid Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties”, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy”, Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Time

Yung Blue

Video of the Year

“Family Ties”, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy”, Chlöe

“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure”, Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window”, Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video director of the year

Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé and Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

hype williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones Award for Best Gospel/Inspirational

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

Grace. Kelly Price

Hallelujah. Fred Hammond

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), HER & Tauren Wells

Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

We Win, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals)”, Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chloe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal”, Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman”, Doja Cat

Best International Artist

Dave (UK)

Dinosaurs (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Time (Nigeria)

Best film

candy man

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

summer of soul

The Harder They Fall

Best actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect – The Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Half Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry