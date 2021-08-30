Bet on a Bitcoin bull run? Not in September, price data from CoinTelegraph suggests



Bet on a Bitcoin bull run? Not in September, the price data suggests



Bitcoin (BTC) could hit a new all-time high in 2021, but the odds suggest it won’t happen in the next month.

Historical price data confirms that September tends to see losses for the price of BTC, with the best single-digit percentage returns ever.

September 2021 Shapes a Classic for BTC As Bitcoin matures, it becomes increasingly evident that it behaves in similar ways during the same months each year.

