Bet on a Bitcoin bull run? Not in September, the price data suggests

Bitcoin (BTC) could hit a new all-time high in 2021, but the odds suggest it won’t happen in the next month.

Historical price data confirms that September tends to see losses for the price of BTC, with the best single-digit percentage returns ever.

September 2021 promises to be a classic for BTC

As Bitcoin matures, it becomes increasingly evident that BTC / USD behaves in similar ways during the same months each year.

Q4 is the quarter that stands out for the best performances, especially in the year following a halving of the block subsidy. Conversely, January tends to be bearish, although this year produced a notable exception to the rule.

Looking at September, on the other hand, the prospects become very bad for investors. Summer may be over, but historically next month has never seen Bitcoin rise more than 6%.

“Bitcoin doesn’t like September at all,” commented this week Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

“Will we see a rerun and a corrective month in the markets, before the bullish cycle continues?”

BTC / USD historical yield chart. Source: Bybt

Will it be better in Q4?

September is already inclined to provide a slightly lower price zone than August, which PlanB, creator of the stock-to-flow models for Bitcoin, called a simple technicality of the data.

However, bitcoiners may not have to endure for long, as October tends to bring much more compelling momentum with it.

For the moment, however, it seems that a new test of historical highs will have to wait. At the time of writing, BTC / USD is trading at $ 48,024, after a drop of around 1% in the past 24 hours.