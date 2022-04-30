Bet on hair collected like the famous

The collected hair is the big trend for spring of 2022 and if it is not enough to review how famous models or actresses and singers comb their hair to realize that all of them are committed to pigtails, braids and collected in general so if you want to look like them, take note because we are going to show you below the best updo hairstyles that set trends for 2022 as they are the favorites of celebrities.

The fashionable collections for spring

The watchword is practicality, however, combined with style. As the warm season is on its way, the updo is definitely the best solution we can resort to, but the hairstyles must follow the trends that they impose. pigtails, braids and even bows in order or even out of order.

Take note of these hairstyles because they are the ones that are going to sweep the next few weeks.

Barbie Ponytail Ponytail

The barbie ponytail is undoubtedly the most fashionable hairstyle currently among celebrities. we have seen Ariana GrandeJennifer Lopez and even Bella Hadid to wear it with style.

This hairstyle is suitable for all ages too because gives a botox effect as the hair is pulled strongly back.

However, the characteristic most important of this hairstyle is the final movement of the tips that are outside.

Braids

The ponytail ponytail is not the only hairstyle this spring. The 90s are back in fashion with straight or wavy front locks that fall to the sides of the face. The rest of the hair is collected in a ponytail or also in a soft and minimalist braid.

also for the braid hairstylewe can choose a neater version and well stretched like the one worn by Kendall Jenner. The hair is braided into 3 or more pigtails, which makes the ponytail look elegant and different.

punk ponytail

Then we find a very punk double tail on the trend list. Just like the one you wear Kristen Stewart . It is minimalist but refined. A ponytail in which the hair is essentially divided into two horizontal sections. The idea is of two joined queues.

bubble ponytail

It is also very fashionable bubble ponytail, which is really conquering everyone. In practice, thanks to small elastics, the strands they are divided at regular intervals which are then given volume by widening them slightly. The effect is in waves.

The ballerina bun

A bow cannot be missing from the list. But this time he wears the bandana and his name is bun dancer. Definitely refined and elegant, as well as very simple. The hair is gathered behind the neck in a low bun tied with a simple rubber band.