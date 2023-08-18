Entertainment

Bet on The Killers for Super Bowl 2024

The Killers are the bookies favorite to be the musical act for Super Bowl 2024.

MyBookie bookies predict which American band could be the next Super Bowl halftime show performer.

The next event, Super Bowl LVIII, would be the first Super Bowl to be held in Las Vegas since the University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band in 1967.

Now, bookies have confirmed that The Killers are most likely to perform in their hometown.

This prediction makes sense as the band debuted in Las Vegas in 2001, and it would fit with a possible desire for a local artist to play the first Las Vegas installment.

The last rock acts to perform at Super Bowl halftime were Maroon 5 in 2019, Coldplay in 2016, and Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2014, along with Bruno Mars.

At reported odds of -110, The Killers have more than a 52 percent chance of being drafted to play at Allegiant Stadium.

This year’s musical headliner was Rihanna, who returned to stage Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

