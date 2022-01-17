Bet slip Monday 17 January 2022

The predictions of the matches scheduled today, Monday 17 January 2022, are back, with advice on multiples to play and with which to direct your bets to bet, also taking advantage of the welcome bonuses offered by the various bookmakers. For today we have prepared a ticket made up of five games that we take from the schedule of this Monday 17 January, giving as many suggestions as possible for your bets. In today’s ticket we analyze the matches scheduled in today’s program with many possible play options. Here are tips and predictions for today, Monday 17 January 2022.

Waldhof Mannheim-Bor. Dortmund II (19:00)

We begin our review today from the match that is played in Germany, starting at 19:00 at the Carl-Benz-Stadion, valid for the 21st day of the 3. Liga. The Waldhof Mannheim ended his 2021 in fourth place in the standings with 34 points, returning from the 3-0 defeat suffered on the Magdeburg field. For its part, the Borussia Dortmund II he is instead in seventh place in the championship with 30 points, after beating Zwickau 3-1 at home.

Prediction

As for the prediction, it is a challenge that promises to be intense, but with a Waldhof Mannheim favorite. For our prediction it is feasible to play the sign 1 quoted at 2.05 by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on the first deposit), for an attractive share. Alternatively you can play the sign Over 2.5 at 1.68 as given by the best odds at StarCasino, which offers new customers a 300% bonus on multiple multiples.

Portimonense-Guimaraes (9.15 pm)

Let’s now pass to the match that is played in Portugal, starting at 9.15 pm at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão, for the 18th day of the Primeira Liga. The Portimonese they lost 2-1 at home to Maritimo last round, dropping to seventh place with 24 points. On the other hand, the Guimaraes he also received a defeat in the match played last Monday, going 3-2 defeat on the field of Gil Vicente, remaining in eighth position with 23 points.

Prediction

A challenge that is expected to be played openly and with a slightly preferred Portimonense. For our prediction it is feasible to play the sign x first half quoted at 1.98 by StarCasino, which offers a 300% bonus on multiples, for a still attractive odds. Alternatively you can play the sign Under 2.5 at 1.60 as given by the best odds on GoldBet.

Jong Ajax-Den Bosch (8:00 pm)

In our ticket today we go to Holland, starting at 20:00 at the Sportpark De Toekomst, for the 22nd day of the Eerste Divisie. The Jong Ajax he won 2-0 at Jong Utrech in the match played last Monday, thus remaining in fourth place with 40 points and less than eight from leaders Volendam. On the other hand, the Den Bosch instead he went knockout in the 2-0 home game immediately at the hands of Emmen, dropping to twelfth position at 26 points.

Prediction

A very interesting match that sees Jong Ajax starting as the favorite, with a lower Den Bosch. For our prediction a good option is the sign 1 quoted by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on first deposit) at 1.55. Alternatively the sign Over 2.5 it is given at 1.40 from StarCasino.

Celtic-Hibernian (8.45pm)

Let’s now analyze the challenge that is played in Scotland, starting at 20:45 at Celtic Park in Glasgow, for the 21st day of the Premiership. The Celtic is fresh from the 3-1 victory at St. Johnstone won on Boxing Day, remaining in second place in the standings with 45 points and at least six from the leaders Rangers. On the other hand theHibernian ended his 2021 by winning 3-1 away against Dundee Utd, currently in fifth place with 29 points.

Prediction

A challenge where we see Celtic starting decidedly with the underdogs. So you can very well opt for the sign 1 quoted at 1.33 by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on first deposit). Alternatively to go on an inviting share to register the sign Goals given at 1.95 by StarCasino.

Paris FC-Le Havre (8.45pm)

To conclude our ticket we go to France, with the kick-off at 20:45 at the Charléty Stadium in Paris, for the 21st day of Ligue 2. The Paris FC he did not play last weekend due to the many postponements due to Covid, remaining however in fourth place with 36 points and minus two from leaders AC Ajaccio. Instead the Le Havre is fresh from last Saturday’s home defeat in the 0-1 against Sochaux, remaining in sixth place at 32 points.

Prediction

A challenge that is expected to be decidedly in favor of Paris FC, even if the long break could have a negative impact (last match played on 21 December). The apparently fairest prediction seems to be the sign x first half quoted at 1.98 by StarCasino, which offers new customers 300% bonus on multiples, alternatively you can bet on the sign 1x + Multigol 2-5 listed at 1.72 by GoldBet.

