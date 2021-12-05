Bet slip Sunday 5th December 2021

The predictions of the matches scheduled today, Sunday 5 December 2021, are back, with advice on multiples to play and with which to direct your bets to bet, also taking advantage of the welcome bonuses offered by the various bookmakers. For today we have prepared a ticket made up of five games that we take from the schedule of this Sunday 5 December, giving as many suggestions as possible for your bets. In today’s ticket we analyze the matches scheduled in today’s program with many possible play options. Here are tips and predictions for today, Sunday 5 December 2021.

QPR-Stoke City (3:30 pm)

Let’s start our review today from the match that is played in England, starting at 15:30 in Loftus Road, valid for the 21st day of the Championship. The QPR he is currently in third place on the table with 35 points, seven points behind Bournemouth second, having won 2-1 at Derby County. For its part it Stoke City instead he dropped to seventh position at 31, fresh from two losses in a row and the 1-0 home knockout against Blackburn.

Prediction

As for the prediction, it is a challenge that sees the QPR favorite, even if Stoke is looking for redemption. For our prediction it is feasible to play the sign x first half quoted at 2.05 by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on the first deposit), for an attractive share. Alternatively you can play the sign 1x + Multigol 2-5 at 1.77 as given by the best odds on SNAI, which offers new customers € 5 FREE + € 300 first deposit bonus.

Feyenoord-Fortuna Sittard (4.45 pm)

Let’s now pass to the match that is played in the Netherlands, starting at 4.45 pm at De Kuip in Rotterdam, valid for the 15th day of the Eredivisie. The Feyenoord climbed to second in the table with 32 points, one less behind leaders Ajax, after winning a comeback 2-1 against Heracles on Wednesday night. On the other hand, the Fortuna Sittard he is instead relegated to the penultimate position with just 9 points, after losing 4-1 last weekend at home to Groningen.

Prediction

A challenge that sees Feyenoord widely favored to win and clearly superior to Sittard. For our prediction it is feasible to play the sign 1 + Over 2.5 quoted at 1.52 by Eurobet, which offers 5 € IMMEDIATELY + bonus up to 100 €, for an attractive share. Alternatively you can play the sign 1 first half at 1.55 as given by the best odds on GoldBet.

Hannover-Hamburg (1.30 pm)

In our ticket today we go to Germany, starting at 13:30 at the HDI-Arena, for the 16th day of the 2. Bundesliga. L’Hanover in the last round he was heavily knocked out 4-0 at Karlusruher, remaining in full relegation zone with 14 points. On the other hand theHamburg instead he climbed back to fifth place at 26 points, back from two consecutive victories and from the clear 3-0 home match at Ingolstadt last Sunday.

Prediction

A very interesting match that promises to be in favor of Hamburg, with a Hannover definitely in trouble. For our prediction a good option is the sign 2 + Multigol 1-5 quoted by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on first deposit) at 1.95. Alternatively the sign Goals is given at 1.53 by SNAI.

Bodo / Glimt-Brann (5:00 pm)

Let’s now analyze the challenge that is played in Norway, starting at 17:00 at Aspmyra Stadion, for the 29th day of the Eliteserien. The Bodo / Glimt he is close to conquering the title of champion, being at the top with 59 points plus three over Molde, with 180 minutes left in the championship. In the last round, however, the 0-0 draw was achieved at Rosenborg, with a margin that was reduced. On the other hand, the Brann on the other hand, he is last with 22 points, less than three from the third from last place which would guarantee the safety play-off, defeated 1-0 at home by Molde in the last round.

Prediction

A challenge where we see a Bodo / Glimt to be preferred, in the presence of a decidedly inferior Brann and with water in the throat. So you can very well opt for the sign 1 quoted at 1.36 by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on first deposit). Alternatively to go on an inviting share to register the sign 1 first half given at 1.77 by Eurobet.

Braga-Estoril (9.30 pm)

To conclude our ticket we go to Portugal, with the kick-off at 21:30 at the Estadio Municipal, for the 13th day of the Primeira Liga. The Braga he is currently in fourth from bottom of the standings with 22 points, fresh from a 4-1 home win against Vizela. For its part theEstoril instead he forfeited the third draw in a row in the last round, now in fifth place with 21 points and back from the 2-2 home match gained against Santa Clara.

Prediction

A challenge that is expected in Braga’s favor, even if Estoril is healthy and knocked out only once so far. The apparently fairest prediction seems to be the sign 1 quoted at 1.49 by SNAI, which offers new customers € 5 FREE + € 300 bonus on the first deposit, alternatively you can bet on the sign 1x + Multigol 2-5 listed at 1.40 by GoldBet.

