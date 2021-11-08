beta codes for sale, the touts have no limits – Nerd4.life

As we have already reported to you, Bandai Namco is starting to ship i codes for the beta (or Network test, to be precise) of Elden Ring. This will make some players happy, the lucky ones who have been selected. Unfortunately, some will be less fortunate and, in part, the fault lies with the gods touts. In fact, it seems that some players are putting Elden Ring beta codes for sale.

As reported by the Japanese account Game Spark, translated by Dualshockers, there are a number of Elden Ring beta codes for sale on Yahoo Auction. The prices are varied, but there is also talk of 10,000 Yen, or approximately 76 euros.

Basically, there are people who are willing to pay the same amount as the full game in order to try Elden Ring for three days. Let’s admit that it doesn’t seem like a sensible investment, but it’s possible that some players got caught up in the passion of the moment and decided to give themselves a gift.

Of course giving your code to another player or even selling it is prohibited. The only exception, according to the official rules, is to give your code to a friend if, at the last minute, we have no way to participate. However, we don’t know how easy it is for Bandai to find out if a certain code has been sold.

But we do know that Elden Ring’s PS5 beta is light; is this perhaps an indication of low quality? “People are idiots,” says McDonald.