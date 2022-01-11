Beta Ray Bill: Silver Star, the rebirth of the korbinite

Who is worthy to raise Mjolnir? Thor’s mighty hammer has always been the subject of this question, which in the Marvel Cinematic Universe first became a sort of challenge between friends in Avengers: Age of Ultron and finally a moment of pure epicness in Avengers: Endgame. Staying in the comic context, being worthy of wielding Mjolnir has been at the center of several stories, but there is one character in particular who deserved this honor: Beta Ray Bill. A hero often little known outside the circle of True Believers, but who has a strong connection with the God of Thunder, a complex friendship that is again confronted in Beta Ray Bill: Silver Star, story arc dedicated to the heroic korbinite made by Daniel Warren Johnson.

One could hardly imagine an author more in tune with Daniel Warren Johnson’s Beta Ray Bill. Since his first experiments with Space Mullet, Johnson has shown that he knows how to weave a visually unbridled and hyperkinetic narrative with a particularly careful psychological enhancement of the characters. He proved it again with that Masterpiece (capital C required) by Murder Falcon, giving further proof of his sensitivity and vision with the miniseries of Extremity. Dealing with the superhero context could be a pitfall, especially being a character sui generis like Beta Ray Bill, but with Silver star the good Johnson did not limit himself to confirming the excellent feelings about his art, but has chosen to raise the bar further.

Silver star: the new life of Beta Ray Bill

Not bad when you consider that Beta Ray Bill is a subordinate figure, never really a protagonist. First appeared during the legendary management of Walter Simonson’s Thor (The Mighty Thor 337, 1989), Beta Ray Bill is the last of the korbinites. A survivor, who after being chosen by his race as a savior, was genetically and cybernetically engineered to deal with Surtur, Thor’s ancestral enemy bent on destroying the world of the Korbinites. During this procedure, Beta Ray Bill acquires incredible powers, but his appearance is distorted, as his DNA is enhanced with that of the deadliest predators on his planet, a risky experiment that deforms his face making it similar to that of a skeletal horse.

A useless operation, since Beta Ray Bill fails in his intent. Supported by the AI Skutterbutt, who lives inside the spaceship he travels in the cosmos, Beta Ray Bill becomes the last korbinite, obsessed with his failure and looking for a way to remedy this suffering, a desire for revenge against Surfur that initially blinds him. It is in this moment that he crosses the path of Thor, with whom, after a clash born of a misunderstanding, he finally establishes a strong, competitive friendship. Kindred spirits, Beta Ray Bill and the God of Thunder, so much so that if necessary the korbinite was able to wield Mjolnir, an honor to which the Father of All, Odin, paid homage by creating a weapon for Beta Ray Bill, Stormbreaker, which allowed the alien not only to be a very powerful fighter, but also to be able to sum up his own appearance.

In short, this is the story of Beta Ray Bill, to which two small details must be added: has a complex but reciprocated love with the beautiful Lady Sif and in a recent fight with Thor he lost his Strombreaker. Daniel Warren Johnson sees in these two emotionally strong elements the foundations on which to build Silver Star, a story that does not want to limit itself to showcasing a first-rate war vivacity, but intends to enhance the character’s intimate, projecting it towards its future.

Not being able to transform himself into a korbinite again, for Beta Ray Bill is a deep wound, especially now that he could have an intimacy with Lady Sif, who indelicately rejects him after discovering that the alien can no longer change his appearance. Hit hard, Beta Ray initially sees Thor as the culprit of all his misfortunes, accusing his friend of always being ready to steal the show even when he should be celebrated. An accusation that arises from one deep bitterness, feeling out of place, having lost one’s identity. An inner void that Beta Ray Bill decides to fill by leaving aboard his Skuttlebutt in search of the missing Odin to ask him for a last gift: reforging Strombreaker.

Beta Ray Bill: Silver Star is an emotionally engaging tale, constructed in such a way as to pay homage to the spirit of the classic epic, reworking it with a modern, current emotional grammar, taking a cue from one of the most recent sagas of the Marvelian world, King in Black. The complex emotional plot of this adventure is lightened with the right comic timing by the presence of a temporarily revived Scourge, the perfect shoulder for Beta Ray Bill, who despite wanting to make this journey alone, understands the importance of his friends.

Daniel Warren Johnson tells a priceless Beta Ray Bill

Daniel Warren Johnson, with a masterstroke, brings Beta Ray Bill closer to the more modern vision of a character dear to the public, forced to deal with the loss of the perceived self: Peter Pan. Paying attention, in the cartoons that portray the most intimate moments of the story you can read the dialogues of Hook – Captain Hook, the film with which Spielberg told us about an adult Peter Pan (a magnificent Robin Williams) who searches for his own identity, seeking a balance between his past and his future. Beta Ray Bill finds herself living the same experience, Skuttlebutt becomes his Tinker Bell, less charming than Julia Roberts, but still close to her eternal travel companion, ready even to the extreme sacrifice just to accompany him in his heroic quest.

Silver star it’s a game changer for the character. Through a well-conceived narrative artifice we relive the essential moments of Beta Ray Bill’s past, we understand his profound loneliness and we suffer with him for his always feeling like a stranger in a foreign land. This obsessive mission of his, his seeing precisely in the creator of the end of his world, the demon Surtur, the opportunity for a personal rebirth is cathartic, allows Johnson to rework the complex emotional plot of Beta Ray Bill to deliver him to a new destiny.

All, of course, portrayed with the well-known visual grit of Danile Warren Johnson. A mastery of the personal, muscular and hyperkinetic graphic story, with clashes of priceless epic violence, alternating with tables that betray the inspirations of the manga tradition (as in Skuttlebutt’s entry into the underworld), capable of letting out an unsettling sensitivity at certain moments, delivering readers a rich, engaging story.

Panini Comics presents Silver Star in a hardcover volume in line with the publishing tradition of the publishing house, without particular embellishments and without extras, but which has the merit of giving the right emphasis to the heart of this korbinita adventure, thanks to materials that allow you to better appreciate the Johnson’s fictional verve. A new beginning for Beta Ray Bill, which could finally enjoy a fair space even in the current course of the Marvel Universe.