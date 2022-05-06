Beta-thalassemia, new therapy reduces transfusions by 33% – Medicine

A new molecule can reduce blood transfusions by 33% in patients with beta-thalassemia, a genetic blood disease that, in severe form, affects over 5,000 people in Italy. A press conference organized in Rome in view of World Day, which is celebrated on May 8, took stock of the possibilities to improve the lives of patients affected by this form of hereditary and chronic anemia. The life of patients with beta-thalassemia is conditioned by frequent visits to specialized centers, every 2 or 3 weeks, to undergo transfusions. However, it is possible to lengthen the intervals between the various sessions or to decrease the units of blood to be transfused. This was demonstrated by data from an international study, which led to the approval of luspatercept by the European regulatory agency. Published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the study involved 336 patients with transfusion-dependent thalassemia, showing that 70% of patients treated with this molecule achieved a 33% reduction in transfusion requirements.

“Results confirmed also in daily clinical practice”, says Roberto Lisi, head of the Thalassemia Operating Unit of Arnas Garibaldi in Catania. Furthermore, the new therapy, leading to a reduction in the transfusion requirement, has a series of positive consequences. “Less transfused blood – he explains – translates into a lower amount of accumulated iron, which can damage organs. Consequently, even fewer complications related to the side effects of drugs taken to avoid damage from iron accumulation. But the therapy, reimbursable. in Italy from December 2021, it also reduces the risks that transfusions cause through the continuous stimulation of the immune system “. “With over 25 years of experience in haematological diseases – explains Cosimo Paga, executive country medical director, Bristol Myers Squibb – we have achieved progress that has improved the survival and quality of life of patients. Our commitment is demonstrated by the activation of programs compassionate who, thanks to the free supply of drugs during the negotiation period with the Italian Medicines Agency, allow access to therapies before their marketing. In this way we have made luspatercept available for 159 patients as early as November 2020 “.