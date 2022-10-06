Bethenny Frankel calls Kylie Jenner’s makeup line a ‘scam’: ‘How stupid do we have to be?

While mentioning! Bethenny Frankel did not hold back during the exam that of Kylie Jenner new Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Package PR box.

“Girl, don’t do it, it’s not worth it”, the former The Real Housewives of New York star, 51, said via an Instagram video on Tuesday, October 4, after purchasing the 26-year-old’s new product, which includes the anniversary lip liner set of three and the lip gloss set in a large box for a total of $175.

While a fan of the actual products, the SkinnyGirl founder was confused as to why the same makeup was available as an unboxed bundle for just $58 — a third of the price.

“There is a box that you are going to throw in the trash. Unless you have a hamster,” Frankel said in the clip. “They are the same except for the box. It’s a scam. How stupid must we be? I mean I’m a sucker, I like the wrap, but where you [lost] me is when you scammed me.

After Frankel announced that she plans to return the box and keep the package, the New York native posted an update on the beauty mogul’s return policy.

“Breaking news, I just found out that Kylie Beauty doesn’t accept returns, so I’m stuck with a $117 cardboard box,” she shared. “I could go to the mall and get myself a hamster. »

Following his complaints, fans flocked to the comments to support the Naturally thin author.

“It’s madness and let’s not talk about the environmental side. It must be the most expensive box in the world? one person wrote, while another replied, “Your honesty is priceless. I have always loved you!. »

An Instagram user joked about Frankel’s bravery against the Kardashian-Jenner brood. “We must protect Bethany [sic]. If it disappears, it’s Kris Jenner.”

Last month, the former reality star opened up to TMZ on the adverse effects of the Kardashians’ alleged heavy use of Photoshop.

“The more we see these images, the more we think they are real,” Frankel explained. “It becomes a false ideal. It’s not an inspiration, it’s not an aspiration. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It’s a serious thing.

She added that “moms don’t feel safe” when they don’t have the time or the know-how to “do all of this [Photoshop].”

Frankel – who is herself a mother to 12-year-old daughter Bryn, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy – then sent a message to the famous family, advising them to “wear makeup” and “be honest” instead of “outright lying” about having their photos filtered.

“The playing field is getting uneven,” she said. “When you’re already a billionaire, you have access to so much more…and it makes people feel uncomfortable. »