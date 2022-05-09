Bethenny Frankel slams Kim Kardashian for her weight loss comment

The Kardashians Star Kim Kardashian has been called out by many for the weight loss comments she made at this year’s Met Gala, and now The Real Housewives of New York Star Bethenny Frankel shared some of her strong opinions regarding those comments. Bethenny has already starred in eight of RHONYthirteen seasons and, in addition to being a TV personality, has also won various titles such as author, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She proves she lives up to those titles as a RHONY The star has recently raised over $25 million for Ukraine so far, and she also continues to be a voice speaking out against injustices around the world. Because of this, it’s clear she thought Kim’s recent Met Gala comments were harmful and warranted a public response.

It’s also no secret that The Kardashians‘ The whole family has had iconic Met Gala looks over the years. The reality star was interviewed on the annual event’s red carpet and asked endlessly about the iconic dress she wore, which happened to be the infamous dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” at the President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian received backlash for the Marilyn dress almost immediately, with some people finding it disrespectful to a historic piece worn by the TV personality, whether or not it fit the 2022 Met Gala theme, “Gilded Glamour”.

But the dress itself wasn’t the reason Bethenny had an issue with Kim at the Gala. It is rather what the Kardashian said during her interview that did not suit her. According to Presentation of realityKim was recorded in an interview explaining that she “I must have lost 16 pounds in three weeksto fit into the dress, adding, “I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks.” After hearing this, the real housewives The star passionately took to her Instagram to express her thoughts with a video, saying, “It’s time we started to accept reality and who we really are and what we really look like. It is our responsibility to set a good example for young women and men.” Bethenny ended her post with the hashtag, “#enough is enough.”

Bethenny wasn’t the only one unhappy with the star’s comments. Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart also addressed Kim’s comments about extreme weight loss, taking to social media in a more subtle but equally impassioned way, writing: “Walk down a red carpet and do an interview where you say how hungry you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit into a fucking dress? So wrong.” She seemed to be on the same page as Bethenny, viewing Kim’s comments as damaging and dangerous to an impressionable young audience who might look up to the star.

While there are many issues with Kim wearing the Marilyn Monroe dress, when you look at the bigger picture, it’s the harmful comments she’s made without regard to her audience who may be watching who’s most big problem. In 2022, society as a whole is generally trying to promote body positivity and bring attention to mental health issues like depression and eating disorders. There are more plus size models represented, and unrealistic body goals are slowly becoming more realistic and normal in the media. It’s comments like the ones Kim made that no longer need to be highlighted, and while she doesn’t often care what other people think of her, perhaps she could use a self-reflection on this one to make herself more aware of the power of her words in the future.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

