Bethenny Frankel sues Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick for Instagram scam

Bethenny Frankel has made it clear whose side she is on after Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick were sued for $40 million for allegedly running a fake lottery scam.

The former ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star, 51, commented under Page Six’s Instagram post announcing the ‘prettyyy big lawsuit’.

Bethenny Frankel has slammed Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian for their alleged involvement in an alleged scam.

“It was also a crime to post a luxury gift the day war broke out in Ukraine,” Frankel said – apparently referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Frankel, who expressed his contempt for the Kardashian family, also added one of Kardashian’s iconic quotes: “I have to be honest with you. You look like fucking clowns.

The Skinnygirl founder recently campaigned against the Kardashians on her TikTok.

Several people who participated in former contestants are now suing the famous family and the organizer and company that runs the lotteries, Curated Businesses, for allegedly selling their information to third parties.

Plaintiffs argue that they have been “inundated with hundreds of advertisers, some of which solicit plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content,” according to the lawsuit.

The ‘Kardashians’ star reportedly posted the sponsored content less than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine this year.kimkardashian/Instagram

The lawsuit names Disick the big boss along with his famous parents, including Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner, using their social media presence to promote them.

However, sources close to Curated Businesses denied the claims and told TMZ on Thursday they had proof of past winners.

Neither Kim nor Disick have addressed the lawsuit.

The ‘Flip It Like Disick’ star and Skims founder are the only Kardashian-Jenners named in the lawsuit.kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim, 41, and Disick, 39, deleted all posts relating to the alleged scam, although it is unclear whether they did so before or after the complaint was filed. However, they like to delete messages after a week.

In March, Kardashian faced backlash from fans when she posted one of the giveaways less than a week after the Ukraine invasion.

The lawsuit claims the company sold the candidate’s information to advertisers.

“The deafness of this post is actually appalling,” one user reportedly commented, while other followers urged her to donate the alleged awards to those suffering in Ukraine.

The giveaways, which other Kardashian members have also promoted, often promised big prizes such as $100,000 and a luxury vacation in exchange for following a select list of Instagram usernames.

