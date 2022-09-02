Bethenny Frankel’s Most Candid Beauty Brand Reviews

Bethenny Frankelhas a lot to say. The The Real Housewives of New York alum has made a name for herself on TikTok — thanks to her honest and sometimes sleazy reviews of celebrity beauty brands.

The Skinnygirl mogul shared her thoughts on every hot skincare line from Hollywood’s biggest names, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and more. The businesswoman also ripped into heavyweight products like Dior and even Trader Joe’s.

In August 2022, Frankel hopped on the platform to explain why she offers comments to her followers. She explained that she started because she didn’t know how to wear makeup and “just wanted to learn more about beauty products.”

“I ended up diving up to my waist… What’s that worth? What is not? What is all the packaging? What’s all the celebrity hype? What is the TikTok hype? continued the New York native. “I just walked in and started weeding. I am a critic and a supporter of equal opportunity. Some celebrities have great brands… others are in it for the money. This is just my perspective as a woman who just wanted to figure out how to do makeup in a snap for a photo shoot.

Frankel added: “I had the best time. I learned a lot. I am now an activist. At first, good enough was good enough. Now only the best for you and me.

Along with candid beauty reviews, Frankel fills her account with tips for young women, emphasizing the importance of body positivity.

The Business is personal The author posted a lengthy message via Instagram in August 2022, highlighting the harmful influence Photoshopped images can have on a person’s mind. She posted two bikini photos – one edited and one left untouched.

“This is NOT what I look like…and you know I’m not vain and showing you the real me,” Frankel began in the caption. “But if I posted a version of this every day, you might start to believe that might be the case. That’s how twisted it all was…”

She continued, “Filtering is lying. It is misleading. It makes women feel bad about themselves. This makes young girls insecure and obsessed with unattainable perfection. This makes middle-aged women and mothers insecure. This creates a false ideal for men. It is the opposite of inspiring.

Keep scrolling to read Bethenny Frankel’s most honest beauty reviews: