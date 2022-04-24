Betis and Andrés Guardado are champions of the Copa del Rey on penalties

Midtime Editorial

Real Betis became champion of the Copa del Rey to the overcome this Saturday before Valencia in batch of penalties after a fairly even match in which an error defined the defeat of the Valencian squad and gave them the Glory to the picture of the Mexicans Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez.

The picture by Manuel Pellegrini opened the marker to the minute 11Borgia churches with a header at point-blank range to the center of Bellerin that beat Diakhaby and for the 1-0.

At 30′, Hugo Duro put things in order. A great goal from Valencia with a huge filtered pass from llaix to leave the striker alone in the race, which stung before Claudio Bravo’s exit.

In it second half, both teams had chances, but none of them came to fruition. So much Bravo as Giorgi mamardashvili I know they returned keys under their respective three sticks.

With 1-1 on the scoreboard, extra time opened the way. Andrew Saved entered the 101 to refresh legs and also look on offense.

Not even the additional 30 minutes could define a winner on the De La Cartuja court in Seville, so the emotions carried over to the penalty shootout.

The drama of penalties

Carlos to usually do From Valencia he was right his Shooting to put the frame in advantagebut also Willian José did his thing and Betis tied the penalty shootout.

In the second opportunity, Racic put Valencia ahead again 2-1 and the verdiblancos they did what own 2-2. The round continued with the perfect charges and the Chés had the advantage again 3-2 thanks to Guedes.

The little Prince did not lag behind and he hit his charge for 3-3. With confidence for Betis, Claudio Bravo prevailed against Musahwho failure and with that Valencia error, Tello took advantage for the 4-3.

Gayá stood up his own, but was insufficient because Betis settlement with Miranda and they became the champions of the Copa del Rey 5-4.

