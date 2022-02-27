Betis board trusts that the Mexican will ‘explode’ and contribute a lot

In the last moment, Diego Lainez was left out of the call for Betis for the duel against zenith of Saint Petersburg in the Europe League. Antonio Cordón, Sports Director of the club, confirmed that the Mexican suffers from overload, which is why he was ruled out of the match against the Russians.

Cord explained that one of the reasons why Lainez has not exploded in the Betis team, it is because each foreign player experiences the adaptation process differently. “Right now Diego has a little overload. He is a young player, normally players who come from abroad have a time to adapt, a time to mature. There are players who are getting it and are exploding, “said the manager.

From the club they trust that Lainez It will be an important piece for the final stretch of the season and especially in the return that they will be able to get from the investment that the Betis did for the Mexican attacker.

“Betis made a great investment for him at the time, we hope to get the most out of him, he is working, he is maturing and we hope that we will have him by the end of the season because we have many games and I am sure that he can bring us many things”, Antonio Cordon finished.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ANDRÉS GUARDADO: BETIS MANAGEMENT WANTS THE MEXICAN AS LONG AS POSSIBLE TIME IN THE CLUB