BETMGM LAUNCHES “IT’S ON”, ITS COLOSSAL ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN WITH AN ALL-STAR CAST

BetMGM premiered its new advertising campaign on various social media platforms. “IT’S ON” features a cast of actors and athletes, all of them BetMGM ambassadors, within an episodic series. The campaign is scheduled to make its national television debut on Thursday, September 8 during Thursday Night Football.

In the opening spot, Jamie Foxx personifies BetMGM’s entertainment brand as he tours his Bellagio suite for sports betting tips from Kevin Garnett, Wayne Gretzky, Jalen Rose, Barry Sanders and new BetMGM brand ambassador Vanessa Hudgens. . “IT’S ON” was created by 72andSunny New York and directed by Peter Berg, executive producer of Entourage and Ballers.

“Entertainment is at the heart of BetMGM and we want this campaign to keep viewers on the edge of their seats in a way that is unexpected for the Sports Betting and Gaming Industry.said Raymond Doyle, Vice President of Brand at BetMGM.

New “IT’S ON” spots will be released in the coming months, taking viewers into the epic worlds of the BetMGM brand ambassadors. Fans will find Barry Sanders in a palatial Malibu estate playing pickleball; another spot takes viewers onto the television set with basketball star Jalen Rose and his hairdresser; and the series will also give hockey fans the chance to see NHL legend Wayne Gretzky join Connor McDavid’s practice session on the ice. Each spot ups the ante among friends of the game by leveraging the social nature of BetMGM, blending the experiences of sports betting and entertainment.

Peter Hughes, Creative Director of 72andSunny, commented: “We really wanted to show what makes sports betting so entertaining, and we took inspiration from prestige ensemble television. IT’S ON” is about bringing out your competitive side and becoming part of the sports betting culture. It’s something you can talk about with your friends and engage with in a more meaningful way.”.

BetMGM’s “IT’S ON” campaign will appear on TV, digital and social channels. Additionally, the talent roster will use their personal social channels to promote the films by incorporating their unique voices into the sports betting conversation in real time. New ads will continue to be released throughout the year to coincide with the NBA and NHL season openers and playoffs, as well as NCAA tournaments.

