Betrayal at Milan, here is the reinforcement for Allegri’s Juve

Juventus, which needs important reinforcements for the comeback, for Allegri the blow can come from Milan: the verdict in the CM.IT poll

Success with the Fiorentina give some oxygen to the Juventus, after a really complicated start to the season. Bianconeri who during the break will try to rearrange their ideas and who, with the qualification for the second round of Champions already in the safe, they will be able to concentrate on trying to recover in the standings.

The distance from the top is however prohibitive, even from the direct competitors in the Champions League there are some points to recover. The team of Merry it will need some reinforcement in January, or in any case next summer, to continue in the new cycle, it will have to be strengthened with thick purchases. An idea could come from a big di A league, now at loggerheads with his team.

Serie A, suspended renewals and shocking betrayals: Juve-Kessie is the most sensational deal

This is Franck Kessie, which for the Bianconeri could represent a level graft in midfield, guaranteeing quality and quantity. The ‘betrayal’ of the Ivorian al Milan, with which the contract is expiring, was voted in today’s Calciomercato.it poll by the majority of participants (29.6%) as the most intriguing shot in the top flight among those involving players far from contract renewals. To follow, users would quite like to see too Belotti confront Milan (26.8%). They ignite less the imagination a possible passage of Insigne toInter (22.5%) and a pass of Brozovic from the Nerazzurri to Milan (21.1%).