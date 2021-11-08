Sports

Betrayal at Milan, here is the reinforcement for Allegri’s Juve

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 11 1 minute read

Juventus, which needs important reinforcements for the comeback, for Allegri the blow can come from Milan: the verdict in the CM.IT poll

Success with the Fiorentina give some oxygen to the Juventus, after a really complicated start to the season. Bianconeri who during the break will try to rearrange their ideas and who, with the qualification for the second round of Champions already in the safe, they will be able to concentrate on trying to recover in the standings.

Massimiliano Allegri © LaPresse

The distance from the top is however prohibitive, even from the direct competitors in the Champions League there are some points to recover. The team of Merry it will need some reinforcement in January, or in any case next summer, to continue in the new cycle, it will have to be strengthened with thick purchases. An idea could come from a big di A league, now at loggerheads with his team.

Serie A, suspended renewals and shocking betrayals: Juve-Kessie is the most sensational deal

Kessie
Franck Kessie © LaPresse

This is Franck Kessie, which for the Bianconeri could represent a level graft in midfield, guaranteeing quality and quantity. The ‘betrayal’ of the Ivorian al Milan, with which the contract is expiring, was voted in today’s Calciomercato.it poll by the majority of participants (29.6%) as the most intriguing shot in the top flight among those involving players far from contract renewals. To follow, users would quite like to see too Belotti confront Milan (26.8%). They ignite less the imagination a possible passage of Insigne toInter (22.5%) and a pass of Brozovic from the Nerazzurri to Milan (21.1%).

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

FIRST PAGE – Tuttosport: "Juve, you play half Vlahovic" – All Naples

7 days ago

Juventus transfer market, Allegri in the balance? The substitute is a pupil of Agnelli

4 days ago

LIVE MN – Giroud landed in Milan: tomorrow the medical examinations

July 15, 2021

Leclerc: “Braked by an engine problem. There was no torque”

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button