Betrayal Elisabetta Canalis, gossip and news

The Horns Are Good On Everything, But I Was Better Without was the title of the book by Giulia De Lellis who, with a few simple words, told us a great truth: that is, that betrayals are suffered and once they are discovered you can only accept them and turn the page, since what is done it is done, so better take note of it to forget everything as soon as possible. A theme that of the betrayal that Ambra Angiolini experienced on her skin at the end of the relationship with the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, where he discovered that within their story there was a third person who he would never suspect existed. Once back single Ambra not only had to put the pieces of her heart back together by flaunting security and serenity, but she was also forced to put the best face on a bad situation after becoming the target of Strip The News, whose delivery of the tapir was followed by a sea of ​​controversy as even public figures deserve respect, education and understanding especially when it comes to delicate issues like these.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A solidarity that the actress of Fable seems to have unexpectedly found in Elisabetta Canalis who, interviewed by Grazia, said she too suffered a betrayal in the past “I too, like Ambra, have been betrayed” admitted the showgirl immediately hitting the point, since there must not be any kind of shame in telling an experience like this which, unfortunately, is more and more frequent. “I grew up, I am a woman who understands other women and I identified with Ambra’s story” the 43-year-old continued, almost feeling compelled to tell all this in order to make the ex-girlfriend of It is not Rai a little less alone and much more understood and understood. Because the victim is the victim and not the perpetrator, so she deserves education and respect and not, as instead happened to Angiolini, to be laughed at for not having “been able to keep a man”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

“In the past I found myself in the position of Amber, I was also betrayed. Having a broken heart and being reminded of it is not pleasant. If I look back, I think back to myself with tenderness “continued Canalis who, at the time of the events, had been so overwhelmed by the gossip about her private life that she was forced to move abroad to try to find some peace and tranquility. that they gave her a way to live a peaceful and peaceful life, devoid of that constant media pressure that was becoming unbearable. “I know what it’s like to be on the pages of newspapers,” he said Elisabetta, now married to Brian Perri (with whom she had daughter Skyler), referring to the story with George Clooney which, for two years, led her not only to be on the covers of magazines around the world, but also to be chased by the paparazzi wherever she went.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Really a little too much to deal with all this, especially for a girl not yet ready for media overexposure of this magnitude. «Many people still live it well, it changed my day for me. You walk down the street, go to the butcher’s shop and everyone feels free to say their thoughts. For me, Pippo Baudo’s rule applies: ‘If you do this job and you are in a bad mood, stay at home’ “explained the former Velina, who shared the experience of Strip with Maddalena Corvaglia, who due to her history with Clooney was forced to lose her freedom and to be treated as an object by the paparazzi. And all of this is very sad indeed.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io