betrayed by the devil tattooed on his arm

RIVER VENETO – He left the gym bag in the car parked in front of the Bannia cemetery. The policewoman returned to the car, found the window broken and the bag gone. The cameras of the Municipality of Fiume Veneto filmed the escape of thief aboard a red scooter and also framed the tattoo that he had on his arm: the head of a devil. Manolo Levacovig, 30, at the time domiciled in Cordenons, was identified by the carabinieri of Azzano Decimo, who also investigated Leonardo Dimitri, 68, from Porcia for the receipt of two chainsaws. The position of the latter, defended by the lawyer Esmeralda Di Risio, has been removed, he faces the trial to prove his extraneousness to the conduct of the thirty-year-old whom he had met in prison. Levacovig was instead judged with an abbreviated procedure (lawyer Nicoletta Menosso) e condemned from judge Iuri De Biasi to 3 years 8 months and 800 euro fine. Vpo Beatrice Toffolon had ended up with a 4-year sentence.

THE FIRST THEFT

It is from the theft suffered by the policemen that the carabinieri have reconstructed almost a dozen shots. The thief ran away in the direction of San Vito. From the video surveillance footage, only three license plates could be seen, but then the scooter was intercepted by the more sophisticated cameras of the Municipality of Azzano. The plate was registered in the name of a convict from the province of Udine who died in 2012. The curious thing is that viewing the various cameras, the carabinieri had noticed that the scooter was always going in a certain direction. They found it parked under a building and sheltered by a blanket: it was a Malaguti. Levacovig noticed the carabinieri, got rid of the license plate and the scooter, leaving them in a field.



THE SEARCHES

Too late. Subsequent searches made it possible to recover gardening tools stolen in the provinces of Pordenone and Udine for a total value of several thousand euros. Nine – including the one suffered by the policewoman – are the thefts reconstructed between May and June 2019 and subsequently in December. The chassis of a Malaguti moped had been stolen from the Officina Pilot in Cordenons; an Echo chainsaw in a house in San Vito; in the warehouse of Rovere Clean Srl in Azzano a Hilti grinder, nine discs, a set of drill bits, a shear and a hammer drill; other thefts of tools for building work had been suffered by three inhabitants of Azzano Decimo; finally, a van parked in the courtyard of the Acegas / Amga was stolen in Udine.