Marco Restelli, Financial Advisor

The world of cryptocurrencies has grown tremendously. More and more people ask and inquire about this reality, to understand its function and value. As a financial consultant I wanted to deepen the subject, both out of personal curiosity and to be able to better advise my clients. What I have learned is well summarized in this article.

Each “coin” a project

For those who have never deepened the reality of cryptocurrencies, I can say that by studying them closely, you enter an incredibly vast digital world. In fact, behind the scenes of these “digital currencies” there is really everything: from those born for fun, in which the developers claim to have created them out of boredom, to those that aim to search for applications or points of contact between cryptocurrencies and people’s daily lives. Let’s say that to make a comparison, perhaps a bit risky, these realities are born as forms of crowdfunding. Basically, the issue of “coins” and their growth in value are used to finance these projects. Despite the nice words and ideas, do they really have a concrete application? To date, in most cases, no.

A speculative project

Today, almost none of these realities still have a real value. Although assessments can be made on the progress of the project or not, at this moment the consideration in current currencies of most cryptocurrencies is given by speculation. This whole world followed the trend of the most well-known realities, sprinting during the rally at the beginning of 2021, and rapidly deflating in April. In short, for many they have been a real roller coaster. Volatility is a characteristic of this asset.

Better a Bitcoin today or a blockchain tomorrow?

And here we are to explain the title of the article. First of all, let’s talk about blockchain for a moment. It is the technology on which all cryptocurrencies are based. Basically it is a data exchange system, which is considered to be very secure. A sort of safe for digital data. This technology is already in use today or is being tested for many areas, from business to banking, transport and many others. In short, the whole world could soon use it. So what does it make the most sense to invest in? It depends. The question to ask is always the one related to one’s goals. Surely cryptocurrencies can give great returns, but their great volatility and abstractness makes them unpredictable. So not only are they unsuitable for the most restless investors but they can generate significant damage. This does not mean rejecting them a priori, but approaching them with very small numbers. In this way any damage will be bearable. This must absolutely be accompanied by good financial planning. In this way one side will calm and protect the other. And the blockchain? It is honestly the reality that I most see as a long-term investment for those who want to plan and not speculate. Despite being a world in formation and growth, its future potential makes it suitable for inclusion in a diversified investment logic, perhaps with an accumulation plan to further mitigate the risk. In short, time will tell whether a Bitcoin is better today or a blockchain tomorrow. What we can do today is to build the best financial plan suitable for each of us, which protects us and allows us to achieve our goals.

I wanted to talk about these sectors because they are becoming a real topic for comparison and debate. Despite this, the large amount of information, sometimes partial or discordant, can be confusing. An initial idea can lend a hand to create and exploit good potential. For further information you can find me on the website www.finanzadalsalotto.com, where you can book a free analysis of your financial situation.

I wait for you!

