better a cold than depression

The disease that for two years we have called Covid is about to “normalize”, that is, it is about to become endemic and the inevitable future infectious flare-ups will be determined by climatic variations. The virus will not disappear, but it will affect our health less and, thanks to vaccines and people’s prudence, it should generate limited infectious flare-ups with a limited health impact.

The data from Johns Hopkins University undoubtedly show that the infections are progressively diminishing (Figure 1) and that, in parallel, mortality is decreasing (Figure 2). We see that the two curves have never gone to zero, nor is it conceivable that they ever go there, in the same way that in the past lung infections and mortality from pneumonia caused by various other viruses have never been eliminated during the winter. which we usually call “seasonal flu”.

The analysis of the historical data of the epidemic indicates, on the one hand, that the cases of infection are much more numerous than those detected by the detection system, called contact-tracing, of the Ministry of Health and, on the other hand, that the mortality attributed by ministerial statistics to the coronavirus is exaggerated. Both indications converge in inducing us to affirm that the emergency is over. We explain these statements which may seem strange.

In Italy, from March 2020 to date, the infections (one could say the positive swabs) from Covid have been over 16 million. We do not know how many are infected, because the same person may have been infected several times, and this would reduce the infected to well below 16 million. However, the ministerial system is a sieve that detects only a part (between a quarter and a half) of the existing infections. Comparing the contagion curve with that of mortality, it is noted that, in the first phase of the pandemic, in the most favorable of hypotheses, less than one contagion out of four was traced. This was the case throughout 2020 and the first months of 2021. In summary, several million Italians, perhaps all of them, came into contact with the virus to some extent during the pandemic.

Of these, only a small part became seriously ill enough to be hospitalized in a Covid ward and, of these, a small fraction died. The mortality rate is approximately 1 death for every 100 official infections. Since there are many more real infections, as we explained above, the risk of death for someone infected with Covid is clearly less than 1%.

Furthermore, the same Istituto Superiore di Sanità specifies that the analysis of the death cards shows that only 2% of the deaths of Covid had no other chronic diseases, while 9.8% had another, 17.1% he had two more and as many as 71.1% had at least three other full-blown chronic diseases. In short, for 98% of these deaths Covid was a contributing cause, not the cause.

In the absence of ad hoc studies, we can only speculate on how many deaths are specifically attributable to this disease. For example, if the deaths who had at least three other chronic diseases in addition to Covid are excluded from the account, it can be said that the deaths mainly caused by Covid are less than 30%, indeed 28.9% of the total with Covid. If this is true, of the 160 thousand deaths in two years of Covid, those from Covid are just over 42 thousand.

Statistics from Istat show that, in these two years of pandemic, mortality from seasonal flu pneumonia has disappeared which, on the other hand, before the pandemic, caused over 18 thousand deaths a year. Some say that the disappearance of the winter flu is due to the masks that have almost canceled out the infections from the H1N1 virus and other viruses that cause pneumonia. If this were true, it remains to be understood why, wearing the mask, we are infected only with coronaviruses and not with other terrible viruses. However, it is likely that a non-negligible part of pneumonia was attributed to the coronavirus during the pandemic, although this is only one of the infecting agents.

A third element to consider is the vaccine. There are several in circulation, of different make and different effectiveness. All, after a limited number of months (at most four but often two, according to scientists), lose much of the protective efficacy both against the risk of contagion and against the risk of lethal consequences in the event of contagion. Scientists agree on one thing: B and T cells, which are the ones that protect us from the risk of serious consequences of the infection, are effective longer if they have developed naturally, i.e. as a reaction to the infection. rather than artificially created from a vaccine.

What should be done then? With today’s science, those who know they have been infected also know they have developed their own protective cells. He does not know how long they last, nor if they are sufficient in case of a strong viral attack. Even the health professionals do not know: it is one of the many mysteries of this pandemic. However, since natural ones are more resistant and copious than those generated by vaccines, those who have been infected will tend to refuse further doses of the vaccine, at least until a vaccine is found whose effectiveness lasts at least as long as the naturally generated defenses.

On the other hand, how should one behave who does not know exactly if he has been infected? This is a non-trivial question, because it concerns the great mass of Italians. We could joke that if one were sure to have the modest symptoms that the vast majority of Covid positives have, i.e. a cold or a mild flu, they would immediately go and have a drink together with one who has already had a mild Covid in order to get immunized naturally. Or, more rationally, he would live in a more free from constraints, so much so that he knows that any contagion would not cause him / her irreparable damage.

Ultimately, it is advisable to wait for a specific vaccine for the generation of protective cells against the serious damage of a possible infection and, in the meantime, it is advisable to eliminate all or almost all the restrictions on the free movement of people. With all the necessary precautions: those who are sick from other serious diseases must also protect themselves from the coronavirus, because it could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. It is also advisable that if you go to the hospital, which has been shown to be an epicenter of infection, or to other places where the viral load is high, you are adequately protected from the risk of contagion.

However, in the vast majority of cases, it is convenient to live normally. Among other things, it will soon be hot and the virus will leave us alone. The two curves of infections and deaths in the two figures produced are almost zero during the summers of 2020 and 2021: probably, it will also be the same in the summer that is about to arrive.

Returning to normal behavior, we will also find more favorable psychological conditions. In these two years, cases of depression have increased enormously due to the prolongation of the pandemic. The confidence in the future of young people, of those who have no family but also of many families in difficulty, of self-employed workers and of many businesses is at pathological levels. With each passing day, other young people fall into depression, other families turn to Caritas for a hot meal, other businesses close. Not that before the pandemic it was a bed of roses, but today it’s much worse. There is a great need for the future, for new strategies, to live rather than survive. There is an expectation in the air for a decisive turn.

On many aspects, the pandemic has brought about new awareness, in particular on environmental protection and on a more sober and social lifestyle. Thus, the future is foretold, at least in part, different from the pre-pandemic past. Furthermore, the economy must be reactivated, the desire to consume and invest, social life, even leisure, and this requires energy, including financial. Energy that people will only put into circulation if they have hope for a better tomorrow. The same kind of hope brought about the great economic and social recovery of the 1950s, sweeping away the rubble of the Second World War.

In this situation, the most acute dystonias are those of Minister Speranza and the phantom Gimbe Foundation. The minister continues to say that it is necessary to be cautious and that the virus is still there, as if it were a novelty. Even if he systematically exaggerates, the minister seems convinced that this is how he must do the first guardian of the health of the Italians. So let others, the decision-makers capable of weighing more dimensions, to correct the one-way exasperations.

On the other hand, Italians have been practicing hygiene and prudence in human contacts and vehicles of possible contagion at least since the pandemic imposed them. From a survey we conducted in the second half of 2021, it emerged that three out of four Italians will wear a mask in public if they have a cold or the flu, even if it is not mandatory. The world seems to have changed since we looked with amusement at the Orientals who wore it for a simple cold.

What is totally out of step is the Gimbe Foundation. Now that the useless technical-scientific committee has finally been closed, the Foundation has taken the baton in spreading meaningless comments. It took more than a year to realize that it was wrong to compare daily data on the virus with those of the day before and that it only made sense to compare data that were, at least, weekly, considering that the contact-tracing system goes on vacation every weekend and sends data on infections and deaths to the center starting from Monday, and sometimes even Tuesday, of the following week. Now, it has happened that, in the week that ended with Sunday 24 April, during which the gradual decline in infections that had lasted for a month did not occur, it alarmed the world of communication by screaming that the epidemic was restarting. Restart that was not there in the facts. In fact, it was an anomalous figure that was immediately denied by the declining numbers starting from 25 April.

You need to know how to read the data, it is not enough to know how to add up and divisions to feel entitled to transform numbers into information. To do this, it is necessary to know the phenomenon under consideration both front and back. And you need to be able to observe medium-term trends. If you cry “wolf!” it is better that there is the wolf, otherwise at the next alarm people will not be alarmed even if there is the wolf. It is not without fault if, due to the shadows in the background, you mistake a kitten for a wolf.

In conclusion: since we are heading towards summer, we begin to behave proactively, ignoring the prophets of doom who would like us to be isolated for life, unproductive, waiting for manna from heaven and kept by a state that has already been in debt for who knows how many. years to come. In summary, let’s take back the future. Let’s close this suffocating emergency as soon as possible. It is no longer a guarantee of well-being. It has been, but it is becoming an even bigger risk of trouble than those experienced in these two years. Better to deal with a fleeting cold or flu than lasting depression.

