better a postal interest-bearing voucher or a deposit account

To the question where it is worthwhile to invest 6000 euros, we reply that the safest solutions are definitely in one postal interest-bearing voucher or in a deposit account. The voucher because it is guaranteed by the Italian State, issued by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and placed on the market by the Italian Post Office. The second is because it adheres to the FITD which guarantees bank deposits in the event of compulsory administrative liquidation of a member bank. The guarantee is up to € 100,000 per depositor. It must be said, however, that both investment instruments offer very low returns.

It is worth investing 6000 euros in a postal interest-bearing voucher or in a deposit account

Today November 15, 2021, the best postal interest-bearing voucher, the one that offers the highest returns is always the 4 × 4, ideal for long-term investments. With it you can count on increasing fixed returns and you have repayment flexibility even after 4.8 and 12 years with the recognition of accrued interest. From the conditions in force since November 6, 2020, it can be seen that the actual gross annual return after 4 years is 0.20%, after 8 years 0.30%, after 12 years 0.40% and after 16 years 0.75%. On the website of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti there is a calculator to simulate the value of the annuity of the voucher. Investing € 6,000 today in 2037 will accrue gross interest of € 761.95. The withholding tax will be 95.24 euros for which the amount paid will be 6666.71 euros. However, the stamp duty which is equal to 2 per thousand is not included in the calculation.

Among the best deposit accounts of the moment there is that of Illimity Bank which is fast, safe for the above reason and flexible. The current gross annual rates for non-redeemable capital are as follows: after 6 months of 0.60%, after 12 months of 0.90% and after 18 months of 1%. And again after 24 months of 1.15%, after 36 months of 1.40%, after 48 months of 1.60% e after 60 months by 1.75%. Also on the website of the Illimity bank there is a calculation simulator. If you enter the figure of 6000 euros and press the box at 60 months, the written yield 388 euros and more below the net total appears. 6388 euros.

Read also: Postal booklet: how Poste Italiane’s Supersmart offer works for higher interests

[email protected]