“Better a year of intensity than twenty of monotony”

This Step requires you to do two things. The first is that you bring an idea to life. Is:

How would your perfect day be?

Imagine it, dream it, give it life and color in your mind.

Would you get up at a different time than usual?

Would you treat people better?

Would you smile much more often than you usually do?

Would you be more productive at work?

Would you learn more?

Would you eat healthier?

Would you drink more water?

Would you exercise more?

Would you spend more time on a hobby?

Would you do something different with the people you love?

Would you spend more time with those people?

Would you surprise a loved one?

Would you read more?

If the answer to these questions is yes, you are telling me two things: that this perfect day exists, and also that it is possible.

“Happiness is a decision away”, Anxo Pérez

That decision is to do something different to reach a different result. It is to vary the course to beautify the road. It’s shouting that you don’t want tomorrow to end up being the same as yesterday, no matter how small the improvement. If you can’t implement all the components that would make up the perfect day, at least commit, yes or yes, to one that gives you the power to make days count, not days.

At the beginning I said that this Step requires you to do two things. I have already described the first. It was dreaming.

Play the second.

Now that you’ve dreamed it, make it a reality.

“If you want to live two lives, live the one you have with twice the intensity” @Anxo #TheIntelligenceofSuccess

You just need your mind to think about it and your mouth to shout it out: today is going to be different!

Ready for the surprise?

If saying that takes you two seconds, then we can conclude that you are two seconds away from increasing your happiness.

TIC Tac.

Already.

