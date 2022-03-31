Better access to health, prevention and closeness

Focused on ensuring its partners excellence in the provision of health services, the British Hospital perfected its care model with the adoption of new management tools and a series of initiatives focused on facilitating access to the different services and benefits it offers.

Trust defines the bond that the British Hospital maintains with its partners and that aims to deepen, based on mutual knowledge, the survey of their needs, the best care practices and new technology at the service of medical care.

New technologies and especially digital advances allow us to provide members with more and more facilities, maintain a close bond and better management at all levels.

Thus, the online services available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, ensure the user fluid access to the different areas and specialties that the hospital has and the possibility of interacting with the institution at any time.

It also allows them to receive appointment reminders, expiration dates and pending studies, making it easier for them to manage personal and family health in an increasingly simple way.

The incorporation of these practices and services has a positive impact on the development of more predictive care models, that is, with an emphasis on prevention and a focus on timely medical controls and check-ups.

Other less traditional forms of care and that point to group work for certain realities, such as smoking, obesity and support for the environment of the patient with Alzheimer’s, are alternatives that also acquire more and more prominence.

Hand in hand with the constant evolution of medicine, new disciplines and possibilities also arise to improve the quality of life and survival of people. An example of this is oncofertility, which tends to the future reproduction of patients exposed to chemotherapy treatments or with complex medical pathologies.

The pandemic impacted people and institutions. It put them through a severe stress test, both in terms of support and in relation to the support models that must be counted on.

Faithful to the organizational culture that defines and distinguishes it, the British Hospital maintained the focus on empathy and humanization of its medical and non-medical care.

The pandemic accelerated some transformation processes that had already begun and promoted others, aimed at facilitating access to the different hospital services and avoiding any type of congestion or crowding at the different levels of care.

The efficient management of agendas ensures levels of predictability that translate into optimal attendance times and allows the user to better manage their schedules.