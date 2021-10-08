News

“Better at home with Ryan Gosling than anywhere else”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

I went for a run on the beach this morning “. Thus begins the last social post of Eva Mendes accompanying a black and white photo. The truth, however, is another, the photo is from 15 years ago. “I haven’t seen a beach this year,” wrote Eva.

Probably the fault of the Coronavisus emergency has not only kept “ordinary” people at home, but also many celebrities and well-known faces, who have preferred to give up their holidays for safety reasons. To the actress, now partner of Ryan Gosling (according to some gossip circulated in recent years they would also be married, but there is no confirmation, ed) and a satisfied mother, who for the family has put aside the big screen, the thing is not weighed that much, at least to read the comments under the shot, and the answers of Eva.

“You have to tell Ryan to get you out more”, a follower wrote to her, and her response, unsettling as always, was soon full of likes: “No, thanks, I’m fine. I’d rather be at home with my man than anywhere else in the world “.

Browse gallery

Moreover, they have always led a very private life, and even more so since they became parents. “I feel more ambitious at home right now than I could be at work. I’m just a mom. And I’m more than happy to be. But in the future I will return to devote myself to acting », Eva had told in 2019 during an interview with Women’s Health. To devote himself to the cinema, today, is more than anything else Ryan, not even he exempt from romantic dedications for his half: “What I’m looking for in a woman is that she is Eva Mendes”, he had told a reporter a few years ago who asked him what his ideal type of woman was.

A love, theirs, born in Hollywood but lived away from the spotlight, including the virtual ones. The two actors met in 2011, on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines, and they never broke up. Two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 6 years old, e Amada Lee, 4, and a life, by choice, more than normal. Who knows if one day Eva will really return to the cinema and if the couple will see each other more often. For now, they don’t think about it at all. They look great like this.

READ ALSO

Eva Mendes: “Ryan Gosling, who made me want to have children”


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
946
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
857
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
848
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
847
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
846
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
828
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
779
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top