“Better at home with Ryan Gosling than anywhere else”

I went for a run on the beach this morning “. Thus begins the last social post of Eva Mendes accompanying a black and white photo. The truth, however, is another, the photo is from 15 years ago. “I haven’t seen a beach this year,” wrote Eva.

Probably the fault of the Coronavisus emergency has not only kept “ordinary” people at home, but also many celebrities and well-known faces, who have preferred to give up their holidays for safety reasons. To the actress, now partner of Ryan Gosling (according to some gossip circulated in recent years they would also be married, but there is no confirmation, ed) and a satisfied mother, who for the family has put aside the big screen, the thing is not weighed that much, at least to read the comments under the shot, and the answers of Eva.

“You have to tell Ryan to get you out more”, a follower wrote to her, and her response, unsettling as always, was soon full of likes: “No, thanks, I’m fine. I’d rather be at home with my man than anywhere else in the world “.

Moreover, they have always led a very private life, and even more so since they became parents. “I feel more ambitious at home right now than I could be at work. I’m just a mom. And I’m more than happy to be. But in the future I will return to devote myself to acting », Eva had told in 2019 during an interview with Women’s Health. To devote himself to the cinema, today, is more than anything else Ryan, not even he exempt from romantic dedications for his half: “What I’m looking for in a woman is that she is Eva Mendes”, he had told a reporter a few years ago who asked him what his ideal type of woman was.

A love, theirs, born in Hollywood but lived away from the spotlight, including the virtual ones. The two actors met in 2011, on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines, and they never broke up. Two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 6 years old, e Amada Lee, 4, and a life, by choice, more than normal. Who knows if one day Eva will really return to the cinema and if the couple will see each other more often. For now, they don’t think about it at all. They look great like this.

