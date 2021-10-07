‘Better at home with Ryan Gosling than anywhere else’

The one composed of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling is one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood and, apparently, one of the most solid: things work so well that the actress doesn’t miss the big screen in the least, now that she has decided to put at least temporarily the career in the background.

In recent years, Mendes’s desire has been to dedicate himself completely to the family: a choice that the actress also claims in front of those who, among the comments to one of her latest posts on Instagram, have some doubts about her independence from her husband.

“I haven’t seen a beach this year. I’ve never gone running this year“writes the actress, obviously referring to the lockdown period. Phrases that have however triggered the reactions of some fans, ready to suggest to the good and beautiful Eva:”You need to tell Ryan to get you out more“.

Nothing to do, at least judging by Mendes’s answer: “No, thanks, I’m fine. I’d rather be with my man than in anywhere else in the world“. A real declaration of serenity, in short, to which it seems really difficult to answer! Recently, meanwhile, we have seen Eva Mendes take it out on her haters; let’s see, instead, what will be the next roles of Ryan Gosling on the big screen.