News

‘Better at home with Ryan Gosling than anywhere else’

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The one composed of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling is one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood and, apparently, one of the most solid: things work so well that the actress doesn’t miss the big screen in the least, now that she has decided to put at least temporarily the career in the background.

In recent years, Mendes’s desire has been to dedicate himself completely to the family: a choice that the actress also claims in front of those who, among the comments to one of her latest posts on Instagram, have some doubts about her independence from her husband.

I haven’t seen a beach this year. I’ve never gone running this year“writes the actress, obviously referring to the lockdown period. Phrases that have however triggered the reactions of some fans, ready to suggest to the good and beautiful Eva:”You need to tell Ryan to get you out more“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Nothing to do, at least judging by Mendes’s answer: “No, thanks, I’m fine. I’d rather be with my man than in anywhere else in the world“. A real declaration of serenity, in short, to which it seems really difficult to answer! Recently, meanwhile, we have seen Eva Mendes take it out on her haters; let’s see, instead, what will be the next roles of Ryan Gosling on the big screen.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
929
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
829
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
825
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
823
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
822
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
800
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
751
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top