‘Better Call Saul 6’ episode 11 will be called ‘Breaking Bad’

After much anticipation, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the series Better Call Saul and the episode is titled “Breaking Bad.”

As detailed by IGN. Fans will have to wait just a few days as this is the next episode to hit Netflix.

For now, not many details have been revealed about the final episode of the season of Better Call Saul titled Breaking Bad and the synopsis simply says that «partners will take your business to new heights«.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have shot the scenes in which they will appear in the spinoff in complete secrecy, thus preventing fans from encountering any spoilers about their participation in the prequel starring Bob Odenkirk.

The latest episodes of the series will also shed light on questions that have been plaguing fans, including what happened to characters like Kim, who doesn’t appear in breaking badand what destiny Jimmy will have.

Better Call Saul has been developed by Breaking Bad creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, and Gould has been the sole showrunner since season four. They both produce with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.