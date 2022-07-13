‘Better Call Saul’: Meet Tony Dalton, ‘Lalo Salamanca’, the series’ most beloved villain

One of the most acclaimed characters from “Better Call Saul” is Lalo Salamancainterpreted by Tony Dalton. Although he presented himself as a man who cooked Mexican dishes and with an innate charisma, in reality he was a person who would be the most evil, surpassing the others.

With him, the plot of the spin-off of “Breaking Bad” changes from the fourth season and from that moment he sowed terror in the spectators, even the characters of Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman).

A few weeks ago, Better Call Saul it concluded with the entrance of Lalo Salamanca entering the department of the protagonists. The development was seen from Tuesday, July 12, when a new chapter of the fiction was released and from there the outcome will be seen.

Tony Dalton plays this drug trafficker capable of killing just by looking you in the eye. The actor had not achieved international consecration until he appeared in the Netflix series.

Who is Tony Dalton, ‘Lalo Salamanca’ in “Better Call Saul”?

Álvaro Luis Bernat Dalton, real name of Tony Dalton, speaks fluent Spanish due to growing up in Mexico. His parents set up a restaurant in the United States, but it didn’t work out so they had to return to the Aztec country, his parents’ hometown.

In adolescence he fell in love with the daughter of one of his teachers, however, they could hardly see each other often since he was in a priest’s school in Massachusetts. So the only way to have contact with her was to enter the school play.

Although the relationship did not prosper, Tony Dalton fell in love with acting. At the age of 19, he returned to the United States and began working as a waiter while studying at Lee Strasberg, as well as participating in small plays. “No one saw them,” he said in an interview.

Then he traveled to Los Angeles to try his luck and not be seen totally American or Mexican. In total he did about 300 castings, but he never got a relevant role. So he decided to return to Mexico with his parents.

Already installed, Tony Dalton started his professional career where he stood out as the heartthrob of soap operas. He appeared in “Rebelde”, “Ramona”, “Clase 406”, “Los Simuladores”, “Matando Cabos”, “Sultanes del sur” (where he was a screenwriter), and “Colombiana” (alongside Zoe Saldana).

That path opened the way to internationalization, so years later he appeared with a role in “Hawkeye”, a Marvel movie, he put himself in the shoes of Lalo Salamanca and gained importance in the plot. Just as “Mr. Avila” on HBO Max.

