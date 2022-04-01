‘Better Call Saul’ on Movistar, ‘Tokyo Vice’ on HBO and other series from April 2022 | Television

The arrival of spring traditionally corresponds to a resurgence of television premieres. The options that the viewer will find in April are many and varied. From animation that delves into emotions and mental problems to intense police dramas, reviews of recent American history or the beginning of Saul Goodman’s farewell.

In national fiction, the month kicks off with the second season of The boarding school: Las Cumbres (April 1 on Amazon Prime Video). The students of Las Encinas also return to class with the fifth installment of Elite (day 8 on Netflix). Antonio Resines and Miguel Rellán are two old friends who are reluctant to admit that time is unforgiving in We are sorry for the inconveniences (the 8th on Movistar Plus+) and the Los Arcos hospital continues to host emotional stories from patients and family members in the fourth season of mothers. Love and life (day 8 on Prime Video). will also come The heirs of the earth (day 15 on Netflix), the continuation of the cathedral of the sea with Yon González, Elena Rivera and Rodolfo Sancho as protagonists. And the Spanish adaptation of the Turkish Mother, woundsstarring Adriana Ugarte (day 17 in Atresplayer Premium).

In addition, this month will bring a romantic comedy starring a werewolf (A wolf like me day 1 on Prime Video), the dramas and anxieties of adolescence in In My Skin (day 5 on Filmin), a comedy about a twentysomething in recovery from alcoholism (What a piece of cloth, Sam.day 6 on Disey+), a convoluted court case in the British drama show trial (13th on Movistar Plus+), the feminist fables of Roar (day 15 on Apple TV +) and the American adaptation of the comedy ghosts (day 25 on TNT), among many others.

Of this month’s premieres and returns (which you can check on our calendar), we recommend giving this selection a chance.

Tokyo Vice

A still from the first chapter of ‘Tokyo Vice’.

The American journalist Jake Adelstein recounted in his memoirs, as a crime novel, his foray into the world of the yakuza, the Japanese mafia. Playwright JT Rogers has been inspired by his testimony to write and produce a series whose first episode is directed by Michael Mann (Heat, Collateral, Miami Vice). The incursion into the underworld of the Japanese capital at the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st is made through a young American, passionate about Japanese culture, who begins to work as a journalist and is interested in crimes that no one, neither police nor press, it seems to matter, behind which is one of the most powerful criminals in the country. He will soon discover the reason for that silence. Black cinema between neon lights.

Where and when to see it? On April 8 it premieres on HBO Max with three episodes, after which two new chapters will be posted each week.

Better Call Saul

Rhea Seehorn, in the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’.

Begins the final season of the drama that follows Jimmy McGill’s transformation into criminal attorney Saul Goodman. The sixth season (which will arrive in two parts, one now and the other in July, and whose recording was slowed down due to the heart attack suffered by Bob Odenkirk in the middle of filming) picks up the story where it left off, with the protagonist trying to get off the poster’s radar and the criminals with whom he has established relationships. Meanwhile, Kim faces her particular existential crisis after leaving the firm to try to help Jimmy, with the ups and downs that have characterized her relationship. It will be the beginning of the end of this enlargement of the universe of breaking bad that has achieved the most difficult yet: equal or even exceed the excellence of the original series.

Where and when to see it? The sixth and final installment begins on the 19th on Movistar Plus+ with a double episode, followed by one each week until completing the first batch of seven episodes. The remaining six will arrive from July.

Russian doll

Natasha Lyonne, in the first episode of the second season of ‘Russian Doll’.

Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland are the creators of this kind of feminine, contemporary and existentialist response to Caught in time. In the first season, the protagonist (Lyonne) is condemned to relive her birthday over and over again, which always ends with her own death, after which she always returns to the same point, a loop from which she can only escape by reconciling with his own past. Along the way, she will cross paths with another man trapped in a time loop. The new chapters take place four years later, when the two use a time portal that will force them to look at their past from a new perspective. It was one of the most prominent premieres of 2019 and its second season is awaited with great anticipation.

doWhere and when to see it? The second season premieres on the 20th on Netflix.

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried, star of ‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’.

A new representative (the one that has come out the best in terms of critical reception) of the television trend of the moment: fictions based on true stories about Silicon Valley entrepreneurs whose business adventures did not go well. Elizabeth Holmes is the head of the Theranos company, which promised medical diagnoses based on the analysis of a single drop of blood thanks to high-tech machines. Owners of vast fortunes invested in Theranos until the house of cards came crashing down and Holmes ended up accused of defrauding her investor, tried for it and found guilty on four counts of conspiracy. Amanda Seyfried, with an unrecognizable voice to mimic Elizabeth Holmes’ trademark gravelly tone, is the lead.

Where and when to see it? On April 20, all the chapters will be on Disney +.

The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco in ‘The Flight Attendant’.

Cassie, the stewardess played by Kaley Cuoco, finds herself in the middle of an international criminal intrigue again in the second season of this story that combines suspense thriller with comedy and that received great applause with its first batch of chapters. Now, Cassie has regained her emotional stability, sobriety, and works as a CIA agent in her spare time. But on a job abroad she will witness, without realizing it, a murder. Sharon Stone joins the cast to play the protagonist’s mother and filming took place in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

Where and when to see it? HBO Max will release two episodes on April 22, followed by another two the following week and one each week thereafter.

Gaslit

Julia Roberts, star of ‘Gaslit’.

A cast of luxury to revisit the Watergate from the point of view of the forgotten characters of the scandal, from the first accusers of the case to Nixon’s subordinates and fans who helped him commit his crimes. Julia Roberts returns to television to play Martha Mitchell, the first person to reveal the entire scandal and who will become the subject of a White House smear campaign carried out, among others, by her own husband, the attorney general. John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Dan Stevens stars as John Dean, a management attorney forced into a cover-up and goaded into action by his Mo’s wife, played by Betty Gilpin. Plot, cast and the first advances invite us to expect great things from this series.

Where and when to see it? It premieres on the 24th on Starzplay.

Barry

Bill Hader, in the third season of ‘Barry’.

Black comedy combined with a dose of drama that is now in its third season while narrating the attempt of its protagonist (played by Bill Hader) to leave behind the world of contract killings in order to start a new life focused on acting, his true passion. . He will now realize that there were not only external factors that led him to become a hit man, but also his own personality pushed him into the world of crime. The characters try to find their way in life while being involved, without intending to, in situations as surreal as they are funny. One of the comedies with more personality on the current scene.

Where and when to see it? The third season premieres on the 25th on HBO Max.

The city is our

An image from the miniseries ‘The city is ours’.

For their new collaboration, David Simon and George Pelecanos return to the Baltimore of TheWire to continue delving into the darker side of this city. For this six-episode miniseries they have been based on the book by the journalist of the baltimore sun Justin Fenton on the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Weapons Tracking Task Force, one of the most corrupt units in America. Jon Bernthal leads a cast that also includes Jamie Hector, Wunmi Mosaku and Josh Charles. It aims to be essential for the followers of TheWire.

Where and when to see it? Starting April 26 on HBO Max.

The First Lady

Gillian Anderson in ‘The First Lady’.

Another of the casts of bells in the April series is the one with this drama that in its 10 episodes follows the personal and political life of three First Ladies of the United States. Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama; Michelle Pfeiffer is Betty Ford; and Gillian Anderson gets into the skin of Eleanor Roosevelt. While raising their respective families, they dealt with their husbands’ presidential responsibilities and charted their own path. It is not necessary to add much more than the three leading names (with secondary names such as Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning or Lily Rabe) to justify the appearance of this series on this list.

Where and when to see it? It premieres on April 28 on Movistar Plus + with weekly episodes.

Undone

An image from ‘Undone’.

It was one of the most surprising proposals within the high level that adult animation has reached in recent years. This rotoscoped animation production (drawn from real frames) deals with topics such as depression, mental illness or that feeling of not being at peace with oneself. The young Alma will continue to navigate her subconscious and the mysteries that her family holds, despite the fact that no one around her seems willing to unearth uncomfortable truths. Finally, it will be her sister Becca who will help her search for answers until they realize that they will need to heal the family trauma in order to heal her lives. A journey through space and time for the characters and a roller coaster of sensitive and emotional experiences for the viewer.

Where and when to see it? The second season premieres on the 29th on Amazon Prime Video.

Other outstanding series of April

Premiere. Day 1 on Apple TV+. Premiere. Day 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Premiere. Day 5 in Filmin. Premiere. Day 6 on Disney+. Fifth season. Day 8 on Netflix. Premiere. Day 8 in Movistar Plus +. Second season. Day 13 on Netflix. Premiere. Day 13 in Movistar Plus +. Premiere. Day 15 on Apple TV +. Premiere. Day 15 on Netflix.

